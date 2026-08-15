EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle's Martha Stewart Alleged Feud Branded Duchess' 'Worst Move Yet'
Aug. 14 2026, Published 8:00 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle has been accused of making her "worst" strategic move yet by becoming embroiled in a war of words with lifestyle powerhouse Martha Stewart – just as the Duchess attempts to establish herself in the same fiercely competitive market.
As RadarOnline.com has revealed, the dispute erupted after Stewart, 85, revealed she had recently attended a California dinner party with Markle, 45, and claimed she overheard the former Suits actress discussing her trip to Britain.
Martha Stewart Claims Meghan Markle Leaked Royal Reunion
Markle and her husband Prince Harry, 41, had recently visited King Charles, 77, and Queen Camilla, 79, at Highgrove House after reportedly agreeing that details of the private royal reunion would remain confidential.
Stewart said: "I had dinner with Meghan Markle the other night. We were both guests at a dinner party in California. And she had just gotten back from the palace. I didn't talk to her really more than to say a couple words, but I know she was talking about it."
A source close to Markle has since disputed Stewart's account, suggesting the veteran lifestyle entrepreneur had been "confused" about what she overheard.
Critics Warn Against Feuding With Martha Stewart
The pushback prompted criticism over why Markle would risk antagonizing one of America's most established lifestyle personalities while developing her own business in a similar space.
News24 presenter Danica De Giorgio has now questioned the wisdom of the response.
She said: "I don't know why (Markle) wanted to pick a fight in the first place with Queen of cooking Martha Stewart because Martha will trample upon her 10 times over."
De Giorgio argued the comparison was particularly awkward because Markle has been promoting lifestyle products while Stewart has spent decades building an enormously successful business around food, entertaining and homemaking.
"I think it's probably the worst thing she could've done because Meghan's out there selling her jams, dog biscuits and the rest of the palaver that comes with it, not doing very well," she suggested.
De Giorgio added: "Martha Stewart is the queen of selling such items. Why would you want to pick a fight with her?"
Who Is Lying?
Australian commentator Caleb Bond also questioned the conflicting versions of events.
He said: "Either Martha Stewart is lying, or Meghan Markle is lying, and I tend to know who I think might be the liar. Why would Martha Stewart lie about something like that?"
Bond argued that discussing the royal meeting would be especially sensitive because Harry has been attempting to repair his strained relationship with Charles.
"I don't understand why she would make up that Meghan had been talking about the Royal Family at dinner," Bond noted. "It's a big problem if she has because the well-established rules are that you don't talk about the firm (the royal family) and the discussions you have with the firm."
Meghan Markle's As Ever Brand Struggles
Bond went further by speculating about whether renewed tensions might ultimately discourage Harry from rebuilding his British ties.
He explained: "It turns up in the press, strains the relationship between the King and Harry, and then Meghan rubs her hands and says, 'I guess he won't be going back to the UK after all.'
"I don't know. I'm trying to think of why all of this would've happened."
The row comes as Markle continues developing her lifestyle business in California, placing her increasingly within the commercial territory Stewart has occupied for decades.
Markle's As Ever lifestyle brand has faced a series of sales challenges, as well as online criticism and questions over its ability to sustain consumer interest.