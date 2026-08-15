EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle's Martha Stewart Alleged Feud Branded Duchess' 'Worst Move Yet'

As RadarOnline.com has revealed, the dispute erupted after Stewart, 85, revealed she had recently attended a California dinner party with Markle, 45, and claimed she overheard the former Suits actress discussing her trip to Britain.

Meghan Markle has been accused of making her "worst" strategic move yet by becoming embroiled in a war of words with lifestyle powerhouse Martha Stewart – just as the Duchess attempts to establish herself in the same fiercely competitive market.

Markle has faced criticism following a war of words with Stewart.

A source close to Markle has since disputed Stewart 's account, suggesting the veteran lifestyle entrepreneur had been "confused" about what she overheard.

Stewart said: "I had dinner with Meghan Markle the other night. We were both guests at a dinner party in California. And she had just gotten back from the palace. I didn't talk to her really more than to say a couple words, but I know she was talking about it."

Markle and her husband Prince Harry , 41, had recently visited King Charles , 77, and Queen Camilla , 79, at Highgrove House after reportedly agreeing that details of the private royal reunion would remain confidential.

Markle's camp disputed the account and suggested Stewart was confused about overhearing the Duchess discuss her UK visit.

The pushback prompted criticism over why Markle would risk antagonizing one of America's most established lifestyle personalities while developing her own business in a similar space.

News24 presenter Danica De Giorgio has now questioned the wisdom of the response.

She said: "I don't know why (Markle) wanted to pick a fight in the first place with Queen of cooking Martha Stewart because Martha will trample upon her 10 times over."

De Giorgio argued the comparison was particularly awkward because Markle has been promoting lifestyle products while Stewart has spent decades building an enormously successful business around food, entertaining and homemaking.

"I think it's probably the worst thing she could've done because Meghan's out there selling her jams, dog biscuits and the rest of the palaver that comes with it, not doing very well," she suggested.

De Giorgio added: "Martha Stewart is the queen of selling such items. Why would you want to pick a fight with her?"