Meghan Markle Mocked By Critics for Making 'Confusing' Charcuterie Board With Missing Key Ingredients — As Lifestyle Brand Struggles
Aug. 14 2026, Published 7:45 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle's questionable hosting skills have once again come under fire after critics were left baffled by a "confusing" charcuterie board designed to showcase her As Ever fruit spread, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 45-year-old rolled out a promo video featuring additional footage from her June As Ever wine push, but critics questioned how to enjoy the preserves when key ingredients were missing.
Fruit Spread With Nothing to Put It On
The video dropped on As Ever's Instagram page on August 14, declaring in the caption, "A board made for summer hosting. Gather around the table with pantry favorites from AsEver.com."
While Markle's face never appeared in the clip, her unmistakable wrists and hands – dripping in gold jewelry – were shown hurriedly arranging cubes of cheddar and slices of two other cheeses. The sparse spread was rounded out with raspberries, walnuts, halved grapes, and a jar of her As Ever fruit spread, with an extra dollop spooned into a tiny bowl.
Other shots showed the former actress pouring glasses of her As Ever wine while wearing the same crisp white ensemble and expensive jewelry featured in the original promo for the vino, which she unveiled on June 11.
'Where Are You Supposed to Put the Jam?'
Critics on Reddit had burning questions about the video.
"Where are you supposed to put the jam? Are there crackers or bread?" one user asked.
"Looks like you use the butter knives to smear the spread on the walnut halves and halved grapes. Idiotic nonsense," a second person mocked.
"That's not even charcuterie. It's all fruit, cheese, and nuts... no meat. It looks awful," a third Redditor noted, as a fourth pointed out, "Not a single thing on that board goes with runny fruit spread."
Meghan Markle Flaunts Thousands in Luxury Gold and Diamond Jewelry
Others found the close-ups of the late Princess Diana's gold Cartier Tank Française watch, gold Cartier Love Bracelet from Markle's ex-husband Trevor Engelson, and $24,000 Cartier diamond tennis bracelet on her left wrist, with her newer 7-carat pear-shaped diamond on her right hand, to be off-putting.
"We get it. You have Diana's watch. Her jewelry is very distracting to the overall purpose of the video and doesn't give off any casual backyard vibes AT ALL," a fifth user groused about Markle, while a sixth speculated, "The jewelry is the purpose of the video."
Meghan Markle's 'Hosting Notes' Mocked
Markle has been accused by critics of seemingly losing interest in building her As Ever empire after Netflix severed both its professional and financial ties to the ex-royal's consumer brand in March.
The California native has only introduced one new original product, a blackberry fruit spread in July, to almost no fanfare, while continuing to highlight her existing fruit spreads that have been mainstays for more than a year after the brand launched.
Markle is also continuing to get ripped for her entertaining tips, including one posted to As Ever's Instagram page on August 12.
"Meghan's Hosting Notes: Clip a few fresh flowers before guests arrive. Even the simplest arrangement can make home feel ready for company," the caption read, as a basket of wilting hydrangeas and Queen Anne's Lace was seen next to it.