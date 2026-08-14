Meghan Markle Mocked By Critics for Making 'Confusing' Charcuterie Board With Missing Key Ingredients — As Lifestyle Brand Struggles

The video dropped on As Ever's Instagram page on August 14, declaring in the caption, "A board made for summer hosting. Gather around the table with pantry favorites from AsEver.com."

While Markle's face never appeared in the clip, her unmistakable wrists and hands – dripping in gold jewelry – were shown hurriedly arranging cubes of cheddar and slices of two other cheeses. The sparse spread was rounded out with raspberries, walnuts, halved grapes, and a jar of her As Ever fruit spread, with an extra dollop spooned into a tiny bowl.

Other shots showed the former actress pouring glasses of her As Ever wine while wearing the same crisp white ensemble and expensive jewelry featured in the original promo for the vino, which she unveiled on June 11.