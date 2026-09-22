EXCLUSIVE: King Charles Told Princess Diana's Grieving Brother He Was 'So Lucky' to Inherit Althorp in His 20s After Father's Death

In his new memoir, Swan Song: Diana, My Sister, Spencer recalled the day of his father's funeral in April 1992, when "Diana told me that her husband would like to go back to Althorp after my father’s funeral, rather than attend the cremation. She asked me to keep him company till she returned."

The brand new Earl was "happy to do this" for his brother-in-law, and soon found himself in an "awkward" moment with Charles.

"We found ourselves standing rather awkwardly in Althorp’s oak-paneled Tapestry Sitting Room talking about the service. I shared that I had found it so moving to see my father’s coffin being borne into the church by his six longest-serving male members of staff that I had caught my breath and started to cry," Spencer explains, as his sister Sarah, seeing the "state" he was in, "touched me gently on the shoulder, in a silent gesture of support and understanding," while Charles had a far different reaction.