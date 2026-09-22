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EXCLUSIVE: Carrot Top Accuser Fights Bid to Have Him Detained and Banned From Court Filings as Bitter Legal War Explodes

Photo of Carrot Top
Source: MEGA

Carrot Top's bitter legal war with accuser Brian Evans has erupted into a dramatic emergency court fight.

Sept. 22 2026, Published 5:45 p.m. ET

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Carrot Top's accuser Brian Evans is fighting back against an explosive emergency court bid seeking sweeping restrictions against him as the pair's bitter legal battle continues to escalate, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to court documents obtained by Radar, Evans filed a new request on September 21, asking a Florida judge to strip the "emergency" designation from a motion filed one day earlier by the comic, whose real name is Scott Thompson.

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Emergency Court Showdown

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Brian Evans
Source: @SINGERBRIANEVANS/FACEBOOK

Brian Evans is fighting Carrot Top's emergency court bid.

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Thompson's September 20 motion sought an order to show cause, immediate protective relief, restrictions on Evans' ability to make pro se filings, and deactivation of his e-filing privileges.

Evans claims the comedian's filing went even further, asking the court for a writ of bodily attachment "as a contempt sanction since monetary sanctions are useless."

Evans argues the extraordinary requests do not constitute a genuine emergency, noting Thompson's side had already sought similar show-cause, protective, and filing-related relief on September 5.

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Bid for Detention

Carrot Top
Source: MEGA

Carrot Top's legal battle with Evans has intensified following his hospitalization.

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"The September 20 Motion is that same ask wearing a new headline," Evans wrote.

The latest legal showdown comes after reports that Thompson was hospitalized following an alleged suicide attempt on September 18.

As Radar previously reported, Thompson reportedly overdosed on prescription medication and was rushed to the hospital. His representative later said he was awake, breathing on his own, and improving.

Evans claims the hospitalization was used to justify the emergency designation despite the filing containing no sworn medical affidavit, hospital record, police report, or declaration from anyone with personal knowledge of the reported incident.

He asked the court not to find that he caused Thompson's reported medical crisis.

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'Extortion' Allegations Erupt

Carrot Top
Source: MEGA

Carrot Top's September 20 motion sought sweeping restrictions against his alleged accuser.

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Evans also took aim at allegations of "extortion" stemming from a September 3 settlement communication.

According to his filing, Thompson's attorneys cited Florida and federal extortion statutes while maintaining they were not asking the civil court to adjudicate a criminal charge.

Evans denies committing a crime and is asking the judge not to characterize either the communication or Evans himself as "extortionate."

Evans also claims he previously offered to resolve the dispute if roughly $28,000, he says, remained unpaid from an earlier settlement was paid. According to Evans, attorney Ronnie Bitman did not respond to that proposal before communications between the sides escalated.

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Fight to Remove Judge

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Brian Evans
Source: BRIAN EVANS / X

Evans wants the court to remove the emergency designation from Carrot Top's motion.

The dispute also involves Evans' pending effort to remove Judge Shari Africk Olefson from the case.

Evans filed a verified motion to disqualify the judge on September 17 and argues that the request should be decided before the court considers sanctions, contempt, filing restrictions, or custody-related relief.

He ultimately wants Thompson's September 20 motion removed from the emergency track and handled through the ordinary court process.

"This Request is not an emergency motion," Evans wrote. "It is a request to stop treating a non-emergency as one."

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