EXCLUSIVE: Carrot Top Accuser Fights Bid to Have Him Detained and Banned From Court Filings as Bitter Legal War Explodes

"The September 20 Motion is that same ask wearing a new headline," Evans wrote.

The latest legal showdown comes after reports that Thompson was hospitalized following an alleged suicide attempt on September 18.

As Radar previously reported, Thompson reportedly overdosed on prescription medication and was rushed to the hospital. His representative later said he was awake, breathing on his own, and improving.

Evans claims the hospitalization was used to justify the emergency designation despite the filing containing no sworn medical affidavit, hospital record, police report, or declaration from anyone with personal knowledge of the reported incident.

He asked the court not to find that he caused Thompson's reported medical crisis.