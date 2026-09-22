EXCLUSIVE: Bruce Springsteen's Wife Patti Scialfa Is the Real 'Boss' in Their 35-Year Marriage — 'He Absolutely Worships Her'

Springsteen – who is turning 77 on September 23 – and Scialfa, 73, first met in the early 1980s while she was performing at a bar in New Jersey, and they swiftly struck up a friendship.

The rocker was married to his first wife, Julianne Phillips, from 1985 to early 1989. However, he and Scialfa went public with their romance after his divorce.

They said "I do" in a private ceremony held at their Beverly Hills home in 1991.

Throughout the first few years of their relationship, they welcomed two children: Evan and Jessica. In 1994, they had their youngest son, Sam.

Earlier this year, the two performers celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary on June 8, 2026. Scialfa marked the special milestone on social media by sharing a photo of her wedding dress and her husband's black jacket draped over a chair.

"1991-morning after our wedding," she penned at the time. "My dress, Bruce's suit, a mandolin, and snakes curving up his boots. That says it all."