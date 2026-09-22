EXCLUSIVE: Bruce Springsteen's Wife Patti Scialfa Is the Real 'Boss' in Their 35-Year Marriage — 'He Absolutely Worships Her'
Sept. 22 2026, Published 5:37 p.m. ET
Bruce Springsteen may be nicknamed The Boss, but according to a source, he gives his wife, Patti Scialfa, all the control behind the scenes.
More than 35 years after the happy couple tied the knot, RadarOnline.com revisits the early days of their relationship and their ongoing devotion to each other.
Inside Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa's 35-Year Marriage
Springsteen – who is turning 77 on September 23 – and Scialfa, 73, first met in the early 1980s while she was performing at a bar in New Jersey, and they swiftly struck up a friendship.
The rocker was married to his first wife, Julianne Phillips, from 1985 to early 1989. However, he and Scialfa went public with their romance after his divorce.
They said "I do" in a private ceremony held at their Beverly Hills home in 1991.
Throughout the first few years of their relationship, they welcomed two children: Evan and Jessica. In 1994, they had their youngest son, Sam.
Earlier this year, the two performers celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary on June 8, 2026. Scialfa marked the special milestone on social media by sharing a photo of her wedding dress and her husband's black jacket draped over a chair.
"1991-morning after our wedding," she penned at the time. "My dress, Bruce's suit, a mandolin, and snakes curving up his boots. That says it all."
Patti Scialfa Is Bruce Springsteen's 'Rock Through Everything'
Over the decades, the married duo has kept their relationship going strong.
"Bruce absolutely worships Patti," an insider revealed to Radar. "She’s been his rock through everything, especially his battle with depression. During the dark times when he was struggling to even get out of bed, her love and support is what saved him."
"He’s very clear he wouldn’t be where he is today without her," added the source, "and says he’s better off when she’s the boss."
Bruce Springsteen Biopic Doesn't Include Patti Scialfa
Although Scialfa has been a constant presence in Springsteen's life for nearly 40 years, she was not represented in his 2025 biopic, Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere.
"It’s a very specific period of time in his life before they were involved," the source clarified. "That didn’t stop him from making sure she was a part of every decision."
The film stars Jeremy Allen White as Springsteen, with other key cast members including Paul Walter Hauser, Odessa Young, and Jeremy Strong.
"Anything Bruce does, Patti has the last word on, and that’s the way he likes it," the source said.
Patti Scialfa and Bruce Springsteen Are 'Very Much in Love'
The couple has weathered health woes, busy careers and even cheating allegations – which Springsteen has denied – but they've remained committed to their marriage.
"He says she keeps him balanced and reminds him what really matters. She’s the ultimate mama bear, for him and their kids. That doesn’t mean their marriage has been perfect," the source explained. "Ultimately, Patti and Bruce are still very much in love – she really managed to tame him."