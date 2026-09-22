Lionel Richie, 77, Undergoes Heart Procedure After Being Hospitalized for Second Time in Less Than a Month — as Health Fears Surrounding Singer Intensify
Sept. 22 2026, Updated 5:23 p.m. ET
Lionel Richie has been forced to cancel more tour stops, RadarOnline.com can report, after the legendary singer was forced to undergo an emergency heart procedure.
The 77-year-old had become ill less than a month ago, struggling to perform in St. Louis, Missouri, prompting him to seek medical attention then.
Lionel Richie Has Canceled Three Tour Stops
Richie's rep revealed the Hello singer has been hospitalized and is receiving treatment for atrial fibrillation, also known as an irregular heartbeat.
"Lionel underwent a common procedure for atrial fibrillation (AFib)," the rep shared in a statement. "The doctor said everything went perfectly."
“Lionel is doing great but will take some time off and will be back on stage soon," he added.
His next three concerts have been canceled, including his scheduled show Saturday in San Francisco, his September 30 appearance in Chicago, and an October 2 date in Columbus, Ohio.
Fans Want Lionel Richie to Retire
This is the third time Richie has been hospitalized in the past three months, and while fans were obviously disappointed, many were more concerned for his overall health.
Some fans even asked if touring at his age was still worth it.
"I hope he recovers but at this point they should just cancel this event altogether," one person shared on an Instagram announcement that the San Francisco concert has been dropped.
"Prayers to Lionel Ritchie," another person agreed. "Honestly, he needs to just retire. His health is most important."
A third person begged, "Can you please go to the (doctor) and get all the checkups, wear your seatbelt & possibly a helmet, bubble wrap yourself up for us? PLEASE?!?!"
Another fan wrote, "Lionel please sit down and take your much-needed rest! We have your music, videos, old concerts to look back on! Why are our fav entertainers traveling and doing these concerts in their 70-80’s years? Listen to your body! Take a LUXURY CRUISE AND SIT the heck Down."
Lionel Richie Gave Fans a Scare on Stage
Richie alarmed his fan late last month when he asked for a chair on stage, then seemingly struggled to finish his hit song Dancing on the Ceiling. Richie later told his audience he was feeling lightheaded and wasn't used to performing the rollicking number from a chair.
"When you're feeling dizzy, sit your a-- down," he joked before playing Three Times a Lady while sitting at a piano and then taking an unscheduled break.
Moments later, the multi-Grammy winner was rushed to a nearby ICU, where he remained for the next several days. Doctors reportedly treated him for possible dehydration.
The All Night Long (All Night) singer reportedly only entered the facility out of an abundance of caution.
Lionel Richie Wants to Get Back on Tour
Richie's legions of fans aren't the only ones begging him to slow down.
An insider claimed, "Family, friends, and even his bandmates are definitely concerned about Lionel's health, but nobody is about to tell him to slow down. They all want him better and to do what he loves to do."
The source emphasized Richie's incredible work ethic, but worried he is refusing to lighten his load.
"The Lionel we see on tour and on American Idol is the same Lionel we have known for decades – he's always moving, always working, and always looking ahead to the next show," the insider added. "And with that, depending on what doctors tell him, his mindset is already focused on getting back out on the road as quickly as possible because that's simply who he is."