Lionel Richie, 77, Undergoes Heart Procedure After Being Hospitalized for Second Time in Less Than a Month — as Health Fears Surrounding Singer Intensify

Richie's rep revealed the Hello singer has been hospitalized and is receiving treatment for atrial fibrillation, also known as an irregular heartbeat.

"Lionel underwent a common procedure for atrial fibrillation (AFib)," the rep shared in a statement. "The doctor said everything went perfectly."

“Lionel is doing great but will take some time off and will be back on stage soon," he added.

His next three concerts have been canceled, including his scheduled show Saturday in San Francisco, his September 30 appearance in Chicago, and an October 2 date in Columbus, Ohio.