EXCLUSIVE: Lionel Richie Fans Rejoice as Crooner, 77, 'Leaves Hospital'
Sept. 4 2026, Published 1:00 p.m. ET
Lionel Richie is said to have left the hospital and returned home to Los Angeles after a frightening health scare that saw the 77-year-old music legend treated in intensive care, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Richie became unwell while performing in St. Louis, Missouri, on August 29, prompting him to seek medical attention after struggling during the show.
'His Spirits Are Good'
He was subsequently treated in an intensive care unit and reportedly underwent tests for potential cardiac problems before being discharged to recuperate with his family.
A source has now told Radar: "There is a huge sense of relief and rejoicing among fans surrounding Lionel now, because everyone was extremely worried when he ended up in the hospital. He's back home now, he's feeling OK and, importantly for everyone who loves him, his spirits are good. He's still his usual upbeat, jovial self."
The insider claimed: "His family is doting on him and making sure he has everything he needs. They want his focus to be completely on resting and recovering rather than immediately thinking about getting back onstage."
Lionel Richie's Daughters Beg Him to Quit, Source Claims
Richie's children – Nicole Richie, 44, Sofia Richie, 28, and Miles Richie, 32 – were said to have been particularly concerned by the hospitalization and now hope their father will reconsider the intensity of his workload.
Another source claimed: "His daughters especially have been worried about how hard he's been pushing himself. Lionel absolutely loves performing and doesn't like slowing down, but his family would much rather see him take his foot off the gas for a while."
Richie has maintained a demanding schedule that has combined touring with eight seasons as a judge on American Idol.
The latest incident came after the crooner began feeling unwell during his St. Louis concert and asked his team to bring him a chair while performing All Night Long.
Inside Lionel Richie's Onstage Collapse
It was not the first time his health had interrupted his performances this year.
In late June, Richie postponed two concerts after feeling unwell during the opening night of his tour in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Richie had been performing Dancing on the Ceiling when he reportedly became dizzy, sat down onstage, and eventually left the performance early.
About 40 minutes later, saxophonist Dino Soldo returned to address the audience.
Soldo said: "Unfortunately, Lionel is not feeling well. He won't be able to continue. Additional information will be available."
Richie was back onstage by June 30 and made light of the episode with his audience.
He said: "You have no idea what I have been through in the last 24 hours, listening to my friends tell me their advice on what I should be doing."
Will The Legend Cancel His Massive Tour?
Richie later reassured concerned fans in a post on Instagram.
He said: "Thank you for every message, every kind word, and for all your love. I'm doing well, and I'm grateful for all of you."
Despite his latest hospitalization, no change has yet been detailed in the supplied information about Richie's upcoming touring schedule.
His next scheduled performance on the Sing a Song All Night Long Tour is due to take place in San Francisco, California, on September 26.
Richie has enjoyed more than five decades at the top of the music industry, first finding fame with the Commodores before becoming one of the biggest solo stars of the 1980s.
The Alabama-born singer scored worldwide hits including Hello, All Night Long (All Night), Dancing on the Ceiling and Say You, Say Me. Richie also co-wrote the 1985 charity anthem We Are the World with Michael Jackson.
His honors include Grammy Awards, an Academy Award, and induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Richie later introduced himself to another generation of fans as a judge on American Idol.