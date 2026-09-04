EXCLUSIVE: Lionel Richie Fans Rejoice as Crooner, 77, 'Leaves Hospital'

He was subsequently treated in an intensive care unit and reportedly underwent tests for potential cardiac problems before being discharged to recuperate with his family.

A source has now told Radar: "There is a huge sense of relief and rejoicing among fans surrounding Lionel now, because everyone was extremely worried when he ended up in the hospital. He's back home now, he's feeling OK and, importantly for everyone who loves him, his spirits are good. He's still his usual upbeat, jovial self."

The insider claimed: "His family is doting on him and making sure he has everything he needs. They want his focus to be completely on resting and recovering rather than immediately thinking about getting back onstage."