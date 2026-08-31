Lionel Richie Hospitalized in ICU: 'Hello' Singer Begged Team for Chair to Sit Down While 'Struggling' on Stage

Richie was hospitalized earlier this year as well, after falling ill during a concert in Minnesota on June 24. The veteran hitmaker was performing on the first night of his new Sing A Song All Night Long tour at the Grand Casino Arena in St. Paul, Minnesota, when he started "swaying uncontrollably."

Richie was performing "Dancing on the Ceiling" when he sat down, telling the crowd he was feeling dizzy. Videos shared on social media showed Richie sitting down several times before he remained seated while singing Three Times a Lady.

"What I have learned about my years of being in the business. When you are feeling dizzy, sit your a-- down. And when you are feeling strange about yourself, sit your a-- down!" he joked. "Now, I want you to know that's the first time in the history of Dancing on the Ceiling I've done it sitting down. That's a bad sign, y'all."

He later announced an intermission, and his band stayed on stage for about 15 minutes before exiting the stage.