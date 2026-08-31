Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Lionel Richie

Lionel Richie Hospitalized in ICU: 'Hello' Singer Begged Team for Chair to Sit Down While 'Struggling' on Stage

Lionel Richie has been admitted into a hospital in St. Louis
Source: MEGA

Lionel Richie has been admitted into a hospital in St. Louis

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 31 2026, Published 3:54 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Lionel Richie has been admitted to an intensive care unit in St. Louis after performing in the city over the weekend, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The 77-year-old music legend is expected to remain in the hospital for testing until Tuesday, September 1, at the earliest.

Article continues below advertisement

Lionel Richie Heads to the Hospital

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
The 77-year-old singer was being treated for possible dehydration.
Source: MEGA

The 77-year-old singer was being treated for possible dehydration.

Richie checked himself into a local hospital after his Saturday night performance at The Muny in Forest Park, per TMZ.

The outlet reports that doctors are treating him for possible dehydration, and the All Night Long (All Night) singer entered the facility out of an abundance of caution.

Concertgoers told the outlet that Richie appeared to be "struggling a bit" toward the end of the show and asked his team to bring him a chair while he performed his final song so he could sit down.

Article continues below advertisement

Lionel Richie Fell Ill in June As Well

Richie had a similar setback in June.
Source: MEGA

Richie had a similar setback in June.

Richie was hospitalized earlier this year as well, after falling ill during a concert in Minnesota on June 24. The veteran hitmaker was performing on the first night of his new Sing A Song All Night Long tour at the Grand Casino Arena in St. Paul, Minnesota, when he started "swaying uncontrollably."

Richie was performing "Dancing on the Ceiling" when he sat down, telling the crowd he was feeling dizzy. Videos shared on social media showed Richie sitting down several times before he remained seated while singing Three Times a Lady.

"What I have learned about my years of being in the business. When you are feeling dizzy, sit your a-- down. And when you are feeling strange about yourself, sit your a-- down!" he joked. "Now, I want you to know that's the first time in the history of Dancing on the Ceiling I've done it sitting down. That's a bad sign, y'all."

He later announced an intermission, and his band stayed on stage for about 15 minutes before exiting the stage.

Article continues below advertisement

Lionel Richie Returned to the Stage Days Later

He returned to live concerts just a few days later.
Source: MEGA

Richie returned to live concerts just a few days later.

The Say You, Say Me crooner returned to the stage just a few days later at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh on June 30,

"I had you worried there for a minute, huh?" he told the audience at the time. "You have no idea what I have been through in the last 24 hours, listening to my friends tell me their advice on what I should be doing."

Richie reassured fans he was doing okay in a July 5 post, writing, "Thank you for every message, every kind word, and for all your love. I'm doing well, and I'm grateful for all of you."

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Kai Trump

Kai Trump Breaks Down in Tears Over Emotional College Goodbyes: 'I'm Struggling Right Now'

Princess Diana said she slapped her father.

Inside Princess Diana's 'Unhappy Childhood': Late Royal Admitted She Once 'Slapped' Her Father 'Across the Face' Over Secret Marriage

Family Wants Lionel Richie to Slow Down

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Richie's family are worried he won't slow down.
Source: MEGA

Richie's family are worried he won't slow down.

However, fans aren't the only ones expressing concern for Richie. An insider claimed, "Family, friends, and even his bandmates are definitely concerned about Lionel's health, but nobody is about to tell him to slow down.

"They all want him better and to do what he loves to do."

The source emphasized Richie's incredible work ethic, but worries he is refusing to slow down.

"The Lionel we see on tour and on American Idol is the same Lionel we have known for decades – he's always moving, always working, and always looking ahead to the next show.

"And with that, depending on what doctors tell him, his mindset is already focused on getting back out on the road as quickly as possible because that's simply who he is."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.