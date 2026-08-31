Lionel Richie Hospitalized in ICU: 'Hello' Singer Begged Team for Chair to Sit Down While 'Struggling' on Stage
Aug. 31 2026, Published 3:54 p.m. ET
Lionel Richie has been admitted to an intensive care unit in St. Louis after performing in the city over the weekend, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The 77-year-old music legend is expected to remain in the hospital for testing until Tuesday, September 1, at the earliest.
Lionel Richie Heads to the Hospital
Richie checked himself into a local hospital after his Saturday night performance at The Muny in Forest Park, per TMZ.
The outlet reports that doctors are treating him for possible dehydration, and the All Night Long (All Night) singer entered the facility out of an abundance of caution.
Concertgoers told the outlet that Richie appeared to be "struggling a bit" toward the end of the show and asked his team to bring him a chair while he performed his final song so he could sit down.
Lionel Richie Fell Ill in June As Well
Richie was hospitalized earlier this year as well, after falling ill during a concert in Minnesota on June 24. The veteran hitmaker was performing on the first night of his new Sing A Song All Night Long tour at the Grand Casino Arena in St. Paul, Minnesota, when he started "swaying uncontrollably."
Richie was performing "Dancing on the Ceiling" when he sat down, telling the crowd he was feeling dizzy. Videos shared on social media showed Richie sitting down several times before he remained seated while singing Three Times a Lady.
"What I have learned about my years of being in the business. When you are feeling dizzy, sit your a-- down. And when you are feeling strange about yourself, sit your a-- down!" he joked. "Now, I want you to know that's the first time in the history of Dancing on the Ceiling I've done it sitting down. That's a bad sign, y'all."
He later announced an intermission, and his band stayed on stage for about 15 minutes before exiting the stage.
Lionel Richie Returned to the Stage Days Later
The Say You, Say Me crooner returned to the stage just a few days later at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh on June 30,
"I had you worried there for a minute, huh?" he told the audience at the time. "You have no idea what I have been through in the last 24 hours, listening to my friends tell me their advice on what I should be doing."
Richie reassured fans he was doing okay in a July 5 post, writing, "Thank you for every message, every kind word, and for all your love. I'm doing well, and I'm grateful for all of you."
Family Wants Lionel Richie to Slow Down
However, fans aren't the only ones expressing concern for Richie. An insider claimed, "Family, friends, and even his bandmates are definitely concerned about Lionel's health, but nobody is about to tell him to slow down.
"They all want him better and to do what he loves to do."
The source emphasized Richie's incredible work ethic, but worries he is refusing to slow down.
"The Lionel we see on tour and on American Idol is the same Lionel we have known for decades – he's always moving, always working, and always looking ahead to the next show.
"And with that, depending on what doctors tell him, his mindset is already focused on getting back out on the road as quickly as possible because that's simply who he is."