Tiffany Trump, 32, Shows Off Dramatic Weight Loss in Tiny Yellow Bikini 1 Year After Giving Birth to Son

President Donald Trump 's daughter posted a series of photos on Instagram, showing off her glamorous vacation with family, including her husband, Michael Boulos.

Tiffany Trump showed off her figure one year after giving birth to her son, Alexander, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Tiffany was praised for her ability to bounce back postpartum.

Tiffany stripped down into a yellow bikini while posing waterside. The swimsuit featured a tiny top with a mini white bow. Her bottoms were shorts-style with layers of ruffles. In the snapshots, she flashed the camera a shining smile with her blonde hair falling in waves past her shoulders.

She kept her accessories simple with a Van Cleef bracelet on one wrist. Her make up, though clearly a full face, was kept neutral in tone for her day in the sun.

The president's daughter was cheered on by fans who were impressed by her weight loss.

"You look great after you lost your weight. Great job Tiffany," one fan wrote, and another added, "Yellow is a great color on you."