Tiffany Trump, 32, Shows Off Dramatic Weight Loss in Tiny Yellow Bikini 1 Year After Giving Birth to Son
Aug. 31 2026, Published 3:35 p.m. ET
Tiffany Trump showed off her figure one year after giving birth to her son, Alexander, RadarOnline.com has learned.
President Donald Trump's daughter posted a series of photos on Instagram, showing off her glamorous vacation with family, including her husband, Michael Boulos.
Tiffany Trump Poses in Tiny Bikini
Tiffany stripped down into a yellow bikini while posing waterside. The swimsuit featured a tiny top with a mini white bow. Her bottoms were shorts-style with layers of ruffles. In the snapshots, she flashed the camera a shining smile with her blonde hair falling in waves past her shoulders.
She kept her accessories simple with a Van Cleef bracelet on one wrist. Her make up, though clearly a full face, was kept neutral in tone for her day in the sun.
The president's daughter was cheered on by fans who were impressed by her weight loss.
"You look great after you lost your weight. Great job Tiffany," one fan wrote, and another added, "Yellow is a great color on you."
Tiffany's Son Beloved by Fans
On May 15, 2025, Tiffany gave birth to her son, Alexander.
Tiffany announced the news on Instagram the same day, writing, "Welcome to the world our sweet baby boy, Alexander Trump Boulos. We love you beyond words! Thank you for coming into our lives!"
Fans in the comments of Tiffany's recent vacation post also gushed over video clips of the little boy.
In one video of Alexander sitting in Tiffany's lap on a boat, one person wrote, "Omg Alexander in the life jacket is the cutest thing."
Tiffany's mother and Donald's ex-wife, Marla Maples, added, "Our little munchkin doesn’t like that jacket… but loves his mommy sooooo much!!"
Another fan said, "Omg Tiff look at Alexander’s cuteness overflowing from being stuffed into a little life jacket."
Trump Family Luxury Questioned
However, not everyone loved the glimpse into Tiffany's luxury life. Critics were quick to slam the Trump family for their wealth as worries about an affordability crisis in the United States continue to spread.
One person wrote, "Who knew selling out the USA and sending our taxpayer money abroad could look so fun!"
Another added, "Don’t you ever work? And your husband?"
Americans Fear Affordability Crisis
The Trump family's vacations, including that of Donald's granddaughter Kai Trump and son Eric Trump, have garnered immense backlash from the public.
In June 2026, the inflation rate was reported as 3.5 percent, far above the Federal Reserve's 2 percent target.
Questions about affordability rank as the number one issue among voters based on polling data. In June 2026, 37 percent of people named affordability as their number one issue, according to Public Opinion Strategies, a partner organization of Americans for Prosperity. The concerns seemingly transcend across party lines.
When asked about the affordability crisis, then-White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told Lara Trump, "I would remind your viewers and the American people of who caused the affordability crisis in this country. It was Joe Biden, and it was the Democrats in this city when they were in power, and President Trump took immediate action on Day One to fix that."