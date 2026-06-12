Shirtless Eric Trump and Bikini-Clad Wife Lara Mocked Over Vacation Selfies — 'All the Filters in the World Can't Help This Couple'
June 12 2026, Updated 1:20 p.m. ET
Eric Trump and Lara Trump felt the wrath of trolls online after sharing clips from their vacation together, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In a new snap, Eric, 42, stood by his wife, flashing a smile to the camera. The son of President Donald Trump went shirtless for the picture, wearing only what appears to be orange swimming trunks.
Lara, 43, put one arm around Eric as she wore a light tan bikini. She had her blonde hair down in messy waves and showed off a diamond necklace. Plus, despite the pair being ready for a dunk in the water, Lara kept a full glam face of makeup.
Eric Trump Goes Shirtless in New Selfie
Critics online were less than impressed with the pair's outdoorsy photo. In fact, they slammed the couple's looks, drawing attention to alleged editing. This is yet another iteration of controversial photos from the duo.
One person on X wrote, "All the filters in the world can't help this couple."
The post also raised plastic surgery concerns. "All that plastic surgery and you’re both still ugly," one user raged. "It's a good thing you line your pockets with the money you steal from us. That probably helps you sleep at night. That and the direct line to Satan."
A third added, "You both should quit with the bathing suit pics. Neither one of you looks as good as you think you do and should therefore not be subjecting the American public to such scary & vile photos."
Others directed the pair to take their content to Instagram, and some people even suggested keeping the snaps on their phones. "Do you not own mirrors or have any shame?" wrote one person.
Eric and Lara Trump Slammed for Luxury Vacation
The comments also descended into politically scathing digs. After all, Eric, despite not holding a formal role, has been a supporter of his right-wing father. He often makes public appearances to push the MAGA agenda further and publicly stands behind a variety of policies.
As such, the public called Eric's post "tone deaf." A three-time Trump voter even got involved, responding with anger about the climbing cost of living prices. "Hey, we can't afford vacations right now, so bragging right now is not a good look," they wrote.
Another echoed, "Glad you two get to go on luxurious vacations. Millions of Americans can’t even put food on their tables for their kids. So yeah, have fun."
A third said, "Bragging about an international vacation isn’t really a flex... The rest of us are trying to sustain ourselves."
Lara Trump Takes Break from TV Post for Vacation
Eric, who recently attended his older brother's wedding, isn't the only one in the marriage who can't keep away from the political life. Lara is the former co-chair of the Republican National Committee, who backed the president during all three of his presidential bids.
In 2025, she also assumed a role as a talk show host on Fox News. As such, her political opinions and commentary are often touted online and on the air. Plus, she began teasing a bigger role in politics.
However, the duo both appeared to step away from life in the limelight the past couple of days as they hung out on the water with their children.
Eric posted a snap on Instagram where he was sitting on a paddleboard with his family. The collection of photos included a peek at the family's view by the ocean and pictures of the family smiling on sandy shores.
The family photos drew criticism for alleged Photoshop as fans noticed a child's hand was warped by Lara. "The Photoshop in the 2nd pic," one person pointed out.
Another added, "Tell sis to do a delete and re-upload. The Photoshop is showing not even trying to be mean. Fix that, then re-upload."