Shirtless Eric Trump and Bikini-Clad Wife Lara Mocked Over Vacation Selfies — 'All the Filters in the World Can't Help This Couple'

Critics online were less than impressed with the pair's outdoorsy photo. In fact, they slammed the couple's looks, drawing attention to alleged editing. This is yet another iteration of controversial photos from the duo.

One person on X wrote, "All the filters in the world can't help this couple."

The post also raised plastic surgery concerns. "All that plastic surgery and you’re both still ugly," one user raged. "It's a good thing you line your pockets with the money you steal from us. That probably helps you sleep at night. That and the direct line to Satan."

A third added, "You both should quit with the bathing suit pics. Neither one of you looks as good as you think you do and should therefore not be subjecting the American public to such scary & vile photos."

Others directed the pair to take their content to Instagram, and some people even suggested keeping the snaps on their phones. "Do you not own mirrors or have any shame?" wrote one person.