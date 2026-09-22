EXCLUSIVE: Robin Williams' Daughter's AI Plea 'Could Spark Social Media Regulation'

Her intervention comes after Zelda and her brothers Zak Williams and Cody Williams revived their father's Instagram account to provide fans with authentic material amid what they described as "rampant AI abuse" of his likeness.

Writing on Instagram, Zelda hit out: "That supposedly 'private video' of dad that I've been shown talking about conspiracies is clearly Al, and not even particularly convincing Al.

"Anyone who claims to be a fan who believes it clearly listened to his movies on mute because that voice is robotic and terrible.

"That said, a human made a robot create it, and to you I say: Leave him out of your delusional bulls--- and let him rest.

"If you cannot make your case without making a dead man make it more convincing for you, then tell me: who's the one manipulating the public (through) media now?"

Zelda, whose filmmaking work includes Lisa Frankenstein, also described X as a "cesspool of an app" containing "bots and people willingly being duped by bots."

She added: "Just because he's gone does not mean he's now your puppet. Have some shame."