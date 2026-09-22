EXCLUSIVE: Princess Diana's Brother Charles Spencer Reveals Queen's Alleged First Reaction to Fatal Paris Car Crash — 'What Is She Up to Now?'

By the time of the Paris crash, Diana had spent the summer of 1997 sending the world's press – and reportedly the royal establishment – into a frenzy with her sensational romance with Dodi and their headline-grabbing escapes aboard his family's luxury yacht, Jonikal.

The luxury vessel belonged to Dodi's father, Mohamed Al-Fayed, who invited Diana to use the yacht as an escape from the relentless glare of life in London.

The princess jumped at the chance, spending her first July as a divorced woman on an extended South of France getaway, even bringing her sons, then-15-year-old Prince William and Prince Harry, then 13, along for part of the sun-soaked vacation.

Dodi joined Diana aboard the Jonikal just days into her Saint-Tropez getaway with William and Harry after his father reportedly summoned him to the Riviera to meet up with the princess.