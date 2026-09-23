EXCLUSIVE: Loretta Swit 'Died With Estate Clouded by Trust Mystery'

The two-time Emmy winner passed away at age 87 in May 2025 with a gross estate valued at greater than $500,000 but less than $1million – including a $900,000 New York City co-op apartment saddled with a whopping $426,700 mortgage held by City National Bank, according to probate court documents exclusively obtained by RadarOnline.com .

Loretta Swit – best known for playing Margaret "Hot Lips" Houlihan on the long-running TV sitcom M*A*S*H – died virtually broke and alone, sources said.

"Decedent had no surviving immediate family members. A search is underway to identify any distributees," according to state court documents filed by two of Swit's friends, who were named co-executors of her estate.

After M*A*S*H ended in 1983 after 11 seasons, Swit continued acting on stage and screen, but she also dedicated much of her life to animal rights advocacy and frequently appeared at autograph shows – never tiring of hearing how much the beloved sitcom meant to fans.

Swit was married once, to former actor turned attorney Dennis Holahan, from 1983 to 1995. She never had children but often said, "The cast of M*A*S*H and the animals I've rescued? They're my family."

The Love Boat alum was found dead of natural causes inside her Upper West Side apartment after being discovered by her housekeeper, who immediately called the police.