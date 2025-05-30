'M*A*S*H' Star Loretta Swit Dead At 87 From 'Natural Causes' — Hollywood Icon Praised For Being An 'Amazing Human Being' In Emotional Tributes

The two-time Emmy winner passed away Friday at her home in New York City at age 87.

Loretta Swit, who played the memorable role of Major Margaret "Hot Lips" Houlihan on the classic TV show M*A*S*H , has died, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

Her publicist, Harlan Boll, shared Swit died just after midnight Friday of natural causes, according to police reports.

For her memorable role as Houlihan, Swit was nominated for an Emmy Award for Supporting Actress in a Comedy every year from 1974-83. She took home the trophy in 1980 and 1982.

Swit wasn't the first "Hot Lips," however, and was tasked with adapting the character after Sally Kellerman‘s sexy version in Robert Altman's original 1970 M*A*S*H movie.

On TV, Swit was one of only two actors – along with Alan Alda's Hawkeye Pierce – to act in both the pilot episode and the series finale of M*A*S*H.

In all, she appeared on 240 of the series’ 251 episodes during its 11-season run.