'M*A*S*H' Star Loretta Swit Dead At 87 From 'Natural Causes' — Hollywood Icon Praised For Being An 'Amazing Human Being' In Emotional Tributes
Loretta Swit, who played the memorable role of Major Margaret "Hot Lips" Houlihan on the classic TV show M*A*S*H, has died, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
The two-time Emmy winner passed away Friday at her home in New York City at age 87.
Legendary Actress
Her publicist, Harlan Boll, shared Swit died just after midnight Friday of natural causes, according to police reports.
For her memorable role as Houlihan, Swit was nominated for an Emmy Award for Supporting Actress in a Comedy every year from 1974-83. She took home the trophy in 1980 and 1982.
Swit wasn't the first "Hot Lips," however, and was tasked with adapting the character after Sally Kellerman‘s sexy version in Robert Altman's original 1970 M*A*S*H movie.
On TV, Swit was one of only two actors – along with Alan Alda's Hawkeye Pierce – to act in both the pilot episode and the series finale of M*A*S*H.
In all, she appeared on 240 of the series’ 251 episodes during its 11-season run.
Tributes
Fans started posting tributes online to Swit almost immediately, with one person tweeting: "This is absolutely devastating news...Loretta Swit was an amazing human being. Exceptional on-screen and off-screen.
"Goodbye, Farewell, and Amen Loretta" –a reference to the title of the show's final episode, which remains the most watched scripted television program of all time, racking up a staggering 106 million viewers when it aired on February 28, 1983.
The star was active on social media until just a few days ago, sharing a tribute on Monday to commemorate Memorial Day.
"With loving gratitude they served and protected and gave their lives. Rest In Peace. God is nigh," she posted, encouraging followers to share their own stories in the comments section.
A day earlier, she shared a carousel of photos celebrating her friend and co-star Gary Burghoff, who played Corporal Walter Eugene "Radar" O'Reilly in both the TV show and preceding movie, on his 82nd birthday.
"Happy happy birthday Gary!!" she exclaimed in the caption.
Animal Activist
Outside of acting, Swit was a champion of animal rights, and served on the boards of Actors and Others for Animals and The Wildlife Waystation, where she was honored with the Betty White Award. She was also a spokesperson for the Humane Society.
In 2016, she founded SwitHeart Animal Alliance, a nonprofit dedicated to ending animal cruelty. She used proceeds from her original artwork to raise funds.
She also testified before Congress in 1999, slamming the then-rising trend of so-called "crush videos" — where insects and other small animals were squashed onscreen.
Hard Choices
Swit's stint as a member of the 4077th Mobile Army Surgical Hospital team almost came to an early end in 1981, when she starred alongside Tyne Daly on the pilot for Cagney & Lacey.
She actually wanted to leave M*A*S*H to take the role of Christine Cagney, but the producers of the CBS smash refused to release her from her contract.
Swit's portrayal of Houlihan as a strong, self-confident woman was rare on 1970s television, something she discussed in 2004 on the TV Academy Foundation website The Interviews: An Oral History of Television.
"She was (unique) at the time and in her time, which was the ’50s, when (the Korean War) was happening," the actress shared. "And she became even more unique, I think, because we allowed her to continue to grow — we watched her evolve.
"I don’t think that’s ever been done in quite that way."