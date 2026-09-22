EXCLUSIVE: Harvey Weinstein's 'Sole Motivation' Is to 'Mess With Other People,' Says Top Talent Agent — 'Empty at His Core'

Emanuel recalled his early interactions with Weinstein when the agent was attempting to get his business off the ground. Early on, he wasn't happy with the producer's demeanor, criticizing him for his meddling in business affairs.

Their relationship soured further after Emanuel's client, Mark Wahlberg, found his film allegedly "sabotaged" by Weinstein. After filming ended on the movie, The Yards, Weinstein allegedly began meddling with the editing process. When the film's director attempted to push back, according to Emanuel, Weinstein pulled funding for the movie's publicity.

Wahlberg, like others who worked on the film, was crushed, despite still landing an invite to the Cannes Film Festival.

Emanuel described a conversation with Wahlberg, where he explained, "Harvey doesn't care." He went on to add, "The man’s a nihilist."

The agent claimed Weinstein's "basic motivation" didn't exist. Instead, he was "empty at his core," primarily concerned with a desire to "thwart and mess with other people. To mess up their lives."