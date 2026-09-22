EXCLUSIVE: Harvey Weinstein's 'Sole Motivation' Is to 'Mess With Other People,' Says Top Talent Agent — 'Empty at His Core'
Sept. 22 2026, Published 3:45 p.m. ET
Harvey Weinstein's much-ridiculed past has been put on display by top talent agent Ari Emanuel, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In his new memoir, Roll the Calls, Emanuel described a tumultuous relationship with Weinstein, whom he described as "a perfect stranger to pleasure."
Harvey Weinstein Is 'Empty to His Core'
Emanuel recalled his early interactions with Weinstein when the agent was attempting to get his business off the ground. Early on, he wasn't happy with the producer's demeanor, criticizing him for his meddling in business affairs.
Their relationship soured further after Emanuel's client, Mark Wahlberg, found his film allegedly "sabotaged" by Weinstein. After filming ended on the movie, The Yards, Weinstein allegedly began meddling with the editing process. When the film's director attempted to push back, according to Emanuel, Weinstein pulled funding for the movie's publicity.
Wahlberg, like others who worked on the film, was crushed, despite still landing an invite to the Cannes Film Festival.
Emanuel described a conversation with Wahlberg, where he explained, "Harvey doesn't care." He went on to add, "The man’s a nihilist."
The agent claimed Weinstein's "basic motivation" didn't exist. Instead, he was "empty at his core," primarily concerned with a desire to "thwart and mess with other people. To mess up their lives."
Mark Wahlberg Gets Revenge on Harvey Weinstein
In standing up for his client, his relationship with Weinstein came to a breaking point.
At Cannes, Wahlberg requested multiple $10,000 bottles of red wine to be delivered to his room one night. He requested they be placed on Weinstein's tab.
When Weinstein got the bill, he allegedly stormed up to Emanuel in anger.
"Your client has crossed the line, Ari! Petrus? PETRUS? That s--t cost a f--king fortune!" Emanuel claimed he was told by the director during a big outdoor soiree.
Talent Agent Ari Emanuel Stands Up to Harvey Weinstein
Emanuel battled with how to respond, torn between a desire to defend Wahlberg and balancing his relationship with Weinstein, which could have affected his other clients.
"But then Harvey resolves my internal conflict by poking me in the chest with one of his fingers," Emanuel claimed. "It looks like a baby carrot dipped in motor oil, and in no world is that ever going to be okay. Career or no career, company or no company, I can't let that go."
He allegedly told Weinstein to back off, threatening "that if he ever lays one of his filthy little digits on me again, I'm going to snap them off one by one."
Emanuel then loudly placed blame on Weinstein for the poor reception of The Yards. Weinstein reportedly forced a happier ending onto the film that wasn't received well by the critics.
Harvey Weinstein Sentencing Scheduled
Emanuel's tale wasn't the first time public figures have spoken out against Weinstein. The movie producer became the face of the #MeToo movement, with more than 80 women lodging public allegations of sexual misconduct against him.
Gwyneth Paltrow, Ashley Judd, and Rose McGowan came forward with their allegations in October 2017. An explosive New York Times exposé detailed the claims.
Ultimately, Weinstein faced legal recourse for his alleged behavior. He was put on trial in New York for three separate allegations of rape. After multiple retrials, he was convicted on one count and acquitted on another. A third and final charge resulted in a deadlocked jury, and prosecutors decided to drop the charge after the accuser no longer wished to proceed.
Further, he was convicted of forcible r---, forcible oral copulation, and sexual penetration by a foreign object in California. Weinstein maintains his innocence and disputes the allegations. An appeals court upheld the convictions.
He is set for sentencing in his New York case on Wednesday, September 22.