EXCLUSIVE: Princess Diana's 'Humiliating' HRH Loss Saved Her Burial From Royal Control, Brother Charles Spencer Claims

The late Princess Diana's brother, Charles Spencer, claims the loss of her HRH styling following her divorce from then-Prince Charles ultimately had an unexpected silver lining — preventing the royal family from having the final say over where she would be laid to rest, RadarOnline.com can reveal. Spencer, 62, claims in his new memoir, Swan Song: Diana, My Sister, that Queen Elizabeth II had a specific plan for where she wanted her former daughter-in-law to be buried, but the Spencer family was able to take control of her final resting place.

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Queen Elizabeth II Had a Plan for Princess Diana's Burial Site

Source: MEGA Queen Elizabeth II alegedly wanted Princess Diana to be laid to rest in the royal burial ground at Windsor's Frogmore.

"After Diana’s death, the Queen said she wanted Diana’s coffin to be placed in the royal burial ground at Frogmore, near Windsor Castle, where princes and princesses generally end up," Spencer pens about the days following the late Princess of Wales's death on August 31, 1997, in a horrific Paris car crash. He continues, "But my family was determined that Diana must come home to Althorp. We knew she would have wanted to do so. Besides, having had her HRH title removed as part of the package of humiliation handed to her at her divorce, almost a year to the day before her death, Diana was no longer eligible for royal Frogmore."

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Princess Diana Lost Her HRH Styling in Her 1996 Divorce

Source: MEGA Then-Prince Charles and Princess Diana married in July 1981 and divorced in 1996.

When Diana and Charles divorced in 1996, she lost her HRH styling as part of the settlement. She was able to retain her title of Diana, Princess of Wales, but the humiliating downgrade reflected her new reality following the divorce: she was no longer married to the future king and had lost her official role within the royal fold.

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Loss of HRH 'Designed to Emphasize Her Royal Days Were Over'

Source: MEGA Princess Diana was 'humiliated' by the loss of her HRH styling.

"The removal of Diana’s title had hurt her. The loss was designed to emphasize to her, and the world, that her royal days were over," Spencer writes. "She, who had been recognized around the world as such a singular asset to the Royal Family (apart from by some of that institution’s more jealous members) should, they believed, just accept that she had been returned to the ranks as a commoner." Spencer further notes that despite the pain the loss of HRH caused Diana when she was alive, it allowed her family to have more control over her burial. "At least this pettiness helped to save her from some meaningless burial plot in Frogmore."

How Charles Spencer Decided on Diana's Final Resting Place

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Source: @althorphouse/Instagram Princess Diana is buried on an island on the grounds of her family's ancestral home.