Sen. John Fetterman Says Macklemore Missed Irony of 'Free Palestine' Remark at Concert

Fetterman pointed to the Hamas-led attack on the Nova music festival in 2023, when hundreds of people were killed, questioning why Macklemore would make the statement at a concert.

TMZ spoke with the Pennsylvania senator on Capitol Hill and asked him about Macklemore's remarks. Fetterman responded by urging the entertainer to stay in your lane, according to the outlet.

The senator said he did not understand making the statement at a concert where Hamas-led militants had attacked a music festival and killed hundreds of people.