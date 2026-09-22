Sen. John Fetterman Says Macklemore Missed Irony of 'Free Palestine' Remark at Concert
Sept. 22 2026, Published 3:05 p.m. ET
John Fetterman has commented on rapper Macklemore's "Free Palestine" stance, claiming it directs attention to the Israelis killed in the October 7 attack, RadarOnline can report.
Macklemore's comment made during an Ed Sheeran concert sparked global attention, including from staunch Israel defender Fetterman.
Macklemore Dropped for 'Free Palestine' Comments
While performing at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on September 5, opening for Sheeran's Loop Tour, Macklemore made the remark, stunning critics.
The 43-year-old was later dropped from the tour following the controversy surrounding his pro-Palestinian remarks.
John Fetterman Questions Macklemore's Remark
Fetterman pointed to the Hamas-led attack on the Nova music festival in 2023, when hundreds of people were killed, questioning why Macklemore would make the statement at a concert.
TMZ spoke with the Pennsylvania senator on Capitol Hill and asked him about Macklemore's remarks. Fetterman responded by urging the entertainer to stay in your lane, according to the outlet.
The senator said he did not understand making the statement at a concert where Hamas-led militants had attacked a music festival and killed hundreds of people.
John Fetterman Hits Back at Macklemore's Donation to Palestinian Relief Organizations
The conversation then turned to Macklemore’s pledge to donate $1million in his tour earnings to six Palestinian relief organizations.
Fetterman claimed the money would go "directly to Hamas," and doubled down: "It’s all going to Hamas, 100 percent."
Macklemore announced that he would donate his $1million in net tour earnings to six organizations supporting Palestinians: Anera, UNRWA USA, Medical Aid for Palestinians, Gaza Soup Kitchen, HEAL Palestine and the Palestine Children’s Relief Fund.
Fetterman’s concerns about where humanitarian money could end up come as U.S. government watchdogs have documented risks involving aid intended for Palestinians.
A May 2026 USAID inspector general audit found that weaknesses in the vetting of organizations and individuals receiving U.S. humanitarian assistance in the West Bank and Gaza could increase the risk of funding being diverted to entities associated with terrorism.
The audit examined 18 humanitarian assistance awards worth about $650 million between January 2023 and October 2024.
A separate May audit found that USAID did not identify key fraud risks in some cash-assistance programs and relied on nonprofit assessments and remote monitoring.
Then, in June 2026, the USAID inspector general said it referred 101 current or former UNRWA employees for suspension or debarment consideration over alleged participation in the October 7 attacks and/or affiliation with Hamas' military wing, the al-Qassam Brigades. The individuals included school principals, teachers, security personnel, counselors and medical professionals, according to the watchdog.
UNRWA USA is among the organizations Macklemore named as a recipient of his donation, findings that do provide documented reasons for concern about the safeguards surrounding humanitarian assistance in Gaza, but they do not establish that Macklemore’s $1 million donation will go to Hamas.