Florida Son, 22, 'Had No Idea' He Had Started a Sexual Relationship With His Mom, 46 — as She Allegedly Knew Before 4-Year Incestuous Affair

Shane Clemens, 22, and his 46-year-old mother, Christina, have both been charged with incest, but it seems Shane was initially unaware of just how much he had in common with his new love interest.

According to an arrest report obtained by Radar, Shane, who was 18 at the time, "asked Christina to have s-- before he knew she was his mother."

Shane did not grow up with his mother, but "rekindled his relationship with her once he turned eighteen," the affidavit states.

Christina reportedly initially said no "due to being his mom," but somehow the two "began having sexual intercourse approximately four years ago" and didn't stop after their relationship was confirmed.