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Home > News > Florida

Florida Son, 22, 'Had No Idea' He Had Started a Sexual Relationship With His Mom, 46 — as She Allegedly Knew Before 4-Year Incestuous Affair

Shane Clemens reportedly had an affair with his mother inside their Florida home.
Source: PCSO; GOOGLE MAPS

Shane Clemens reportedly had an affair with his mother inside their Florida home.

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Sept. 22 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

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A Florida man reportedly had no idea the woman he wanted to have s-- with was actually his biological mother, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

But that didn't stop the pair from engaging in an alleged four-year incestuous relationship – even after he found out the truth.

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Shane and Christina Clemens Begin Their Affair

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Authorities say Shane did not know Christina was his biological mother – at first.
Source: UNSPLASH

Authorities say Shane Clemens did not know Christina was his biological mother – at first.

Shane Clemens, 22, and his 46-year-old mother, Christina, have both been charged with incest, but it seems Shane was initially unaware of just how much he had in common with his new love interest.

According to an arrest report obtained by Radar, Shane, who was 18 at the time, "asked Christina to have s-- before he knew she was his mother."

Shane did not grow up with his mother, but "rekindled his relationship with her once he turned eighteen," the affidavit states.

Christina reportedly initially said no "due to being his mom," but somehow the two "began having sexual intercourse approximately four years ago" and didn't stop after their relationship was confirmed.

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Shane Clemens Reportedly 'Got Tired' of Having Relations With His Mom

Christina Clemens knew Shane was her son, but engaged in the affair anyway.
Source: PCSO

Christina Clemens knew Shane was her son, but engaged in the affair anyway.

Christina and Shane share a home with Christina's husband of 10 years, Terry, in Lakeland, Florida, about halfway between Orlando and Tampa.

According to the affidavit, the couple would "engage in sexual intercourse when nobody was home," or when "everyone was asleep."

The relationship was only revealed after deputies were called to the house on reports that Shane had hit his mother during a fight – allegedly after the son told authorities he was "tired of having sexual intercourse with his mom."

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Source: @POLKSHERIFF/YOUTUBE

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, who has become a viral celebrity for spotlighting bizarre arrests in his area, explained during his YouTube show.

"So apparently they had a little kerfuffle at their house, which caused the sheriff's office to be called," Grady recounted, before pausing to admonish the son, "Shane, you ought not to ever lay a hand on your mama for a lot of reasons, but you have one more reason why you shouldn't."

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Shane Clemens Reveals His Incestuous Affair

Shane Clemens told officers the two had been having s-x for the past four years.
Source: PCSO

Shane Clemens told officers the two had been having s-- for the past four years.

The sheriff continued: "So, he got mad because she called, and we arrested him for hitting mama. And then he said, 'Well, I tell you what. I've been having s-- with my mama since I was 18 years old.' Get a grip."

"We said, 'Say that again.' He said, 'I've been having s-- with my mama since I was 18 years old,'" Judd continued. "So we asked, 'Mama, have you been having s-- with your son since he was 18?' She says, 'Only about a hundred times.'

"I didn't stutter. That's what she told us."

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Terry Clemens Had No Clue What Was Happening Inside His Home

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd shared the arrest with his YouTube followers.
Source: @POLKSHERIFF/YOUTUBE

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd shared the arrest with his YouTube followers.

Judd said the next step was to interview Terry about the shocking revelation.

"So, we put the case together, and we asked Christina's husband, 'Are y'all happily married and living together?' He said, 'Oh, yeah,'" he recalled.

Then Judd dropped the bombshell, asking Terry if he was aware that his wife was having s-- with her son.

"He said, 'No, I absolutely was not, but I think I am a little suspicious that they used to go in the master bedroom and lock the door.'"

The befuddled officer smirked at the camera.

"What else can you say? That's nasty," he said. "That's nasty. And it's illegal."

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