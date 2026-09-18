Florida Mom, 46, Charged With Incest 'Used Adult Toys and Cameras' During Alleged Sexual Interactions With Son, 22, Arrest Report Claims

As Radar reported, the mother-son duo allegedly got into an argument at their home that resulted in the sheriff’s office being called.

According to Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, Christina alleged that Shane had battered her in a domestic violence incident.

In retaliation, Shane told responding officers that he'd been "having s-x with my mama since I was 18 years old," Judd recounted on his daily YouTube show spotlighting the area's stranger crimes.

An arrest affidavit obtained by Radar indicated the fight began when Shane said he was "tired of having s-xual intercourse with his mom."

Shane told officers that the two had been intimate just two days before the deputies were called.