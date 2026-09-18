Florida Mom, 46, Charged With Incest 'Used Adult Toys and Cameras' During Alleged Sexual Interactions With Son, 22, Arrest Report Claims
Sept. 18 2026, Published 3:23 p.m. ET
The Florida mom and son who told law enforcement officers that they had consensual s-x "only about 100 times" reportedly used a variety of "s-xual toys" that were "next to her bed" and recorded their incestuous activities, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Christina Clemens, 46, and her son, Shane Clemens, 22, were arrested after the pair got in a family fight, and Shane spilled their secrets to authorities.
'Domestic Violence' Report Uncovers So Much More
As Radar reported, the mother-son duo allegedly got into an argument at their home that resulted in the sheriff’s office being called.
According to Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, Christina alleged that Shane had battered her in a domestic violence incident.
In retaliation, Shane told responding officers that he'd been "having s-x with my mama since I was 18 years old," Judd recounted on his daily YouTube show spotlighting the area's stranger crimes.
An arrest affidavit obtained by Radar indicated the fight began when Shane said he was "tired of having s-xual intercourse with his mom."
Shane told officers that the two had been intimate just two days before the deputies were called.
Shane Clemens Did Not Grow Up in His Mother's Home
According to the affidavit, "Shane confirmed Christina utilizes s-xual toys that are next to her bed", and there are also "cameras in the living room and bedroom that record the incidents."
The responding officer noted in particular that Christina would "put on a purple strap-on p-nis and insert it into his an-s." The couple also reportedly engaged in what was described as "oral, regular and an-l s-x."
Shane did not grow up with Christina, but rekindled his relationship with her once he turned eighteen.
"This began as Shane asked Christina to have s-x before he knew she was his mother," the affidavit reveals. "Christina said no due to being his mom, (but) the two began having s-xual intercourse approximately four years ago."
Shane Clemens Makes a Shocking Admission
Sheriff Judd, who has become something of a celebrity himself due to his penchant for sharing some of the stranger "Florida stories" told his YouTube audience, "Apparently they had a little kerfuffle at their house which caused the sheriff's office to be called."
"He got mad because she called, and we arrested him for hitting mama. And then he said, 'Well, I tell you what. I've been having s-x with my mama since I was 18 years old.' Get a grip."
"We said, 'Say that again.' He said, 'I've been having s-x with my mama since I was 18 years old,'" Judd continued. "So we asked, 'Mama, have you have been having s-x with your son since he was 18?' She says, 'Only about a hundred times.'"
"I didn't stutter. That's what she told us."
'That's Nasty and Illegal'
Judd said the next step was to interview Christina's husband.
"So, we put the case together, and we asked Christina's husband, 'Are y'all happily married and living together?' He said, 'Oh, yeah.'"
Then we dropped the bombshell, asking if he was aware that his wife was having s-x with her son.
"He said, 'No, I absolutely was not, but I think I am a little suspicious that they used to go in the master bedroom and lock the door.'"
"What else can you say? That's nasty," Judd said. "That's nasty. And it's illegal."
Christina was arrested on August 27 on charges of incest and living in open adultery, while Shane has been charged with domestic violent battery (touch or strike) and incest.