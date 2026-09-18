EXCLUSIVE: Trump and Aide Natalie Harp Hit With Second Federal Lawsuit Over $100K Truth Social Access in Growing Court War

According to court documents obtained by Radar, the groups claim customers can pay as much as $100,000 per month for real-time, priority access to posts from some of Truth Social's most-followed accounts – including Trump's.

The service reportedly drops to $60,000 per month for customers willing to sign three-year contracts. The complaint names Trump alongside several administration officials, including Harp and White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino.

Harp was also named in the separate August 12 federal lawsuit, which alleges she has access to Trump's Truth Social account and helps publish posts on his behalf.

The earlier complaint identifies Harp as one of the White House aides involved in operating the account at the center of the paid-access dispute.