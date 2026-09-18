Princess Diana Believed King Charles Was 'In Love With His Male Valet,' Her Brother Claims in Explosive New Book

Charles Spencer made the bombshell claim in his upcoming memoir, Swan Song: Diana, My Sister, and the Daily Mail's serialized excerpt blows the lid off the longstanding rumors of a gay romance between the future king and his longtime royal valet, Michael Fawcett .

The late Princess Diana allegedly confided to her brother that she was getting divorced from then- Prince Charles because he was "in love" with his male valet, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In the excerpt published on Thursday, September 17, Spencer recalled meeting his sister for lunch at London's swanky San Lorenzo restaurant, where they used each other's nicknames, "Carlos" and "Duch."

"She looked down at the table and said, 'Carlos, I’m going to get divorced,'" Spencer claims in the tell-all. “I was silent for a moment. I had known things were bad, but not this bad."

"'Well, Duch,' I carefully replied, 'you of course have my full support. I know you’ll have thought this through. But my main worry is the public. I fear they won’t forgive you. They’ve bought into a fairytale, and I reckon they may ­well — wrongly — blame you for destroying their fantasy,'" Spencer alleged he advised his sister.