Joe Biden Makes Rare Appearance at Ice Cream Social With Wife Jill Amid Ex-Prez’s ‘Very Painful’ Stage 4 Cancer Battle

Joe powered through his ongoing treatment for "very painful" prostate cancer for the outing. He was diagnosed with an aggressive, stage 4 form of prostate cancer that has metastasized to his bones, with the announcement coming in May 2025 shortly after leaving the Oval Office.

His staff revealed at the time, "Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms.

"On Friday, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone. While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive, which allows for effective management."

In a more personal statement, he said on Instagram, "Cancer touches us all. Like so many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are strongest in the broken places. Thank you for lifting us up with love and support."

Joe went through a round of radiation therapy that finished after starting in the fall of 2025. His family has been open about the progression of the cancer.