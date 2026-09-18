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Home > Politics > Joe Biden

Joe Biden Makes Rare Appearance at Ice Cream Social With Wife Jill Amid Ex-Prez’s ‘Very Painful’ Stage 4 Cancer Battle

A photo of Joe and Jill Biden
Source: MEGA

Joe and Jill Biden greeted students at the University of Delaware.

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Sept. 18 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

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Joe Biden and Jill Biden were spotted enjoying an ice cream social amid the former president's cancer fight, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Despite Joe's difficult diagnosis, the couple remains active in their community, recently visiting the Biden School at the University of Delaware and meeting with students.

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Joe and Jill Biden Speak With Students

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A photo of Joe Biden with students
Source: @JOEBIDEN/INSTAGRAM

Joe Biden snacked on chocolate ice cream at the event.

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The pair timed their visit with the beginning of the school year and were "thrilled to welcome students back." Joe posted a series of photos on Instagram showing them mingling with a crowd, and the politician snagged a cup of chocolate ice cream.

In the snaps, Joe wore a blue suit with a blue button-up shirt underneath. He ditched the tie and paired the outfit with loafers. Jill went for a business casual look, too, wearing a knee-length white, lacy dress. She paired the relaxed dress with a pair of silver sneakers and wore her blonde hair down.

They were seen mingling with students and listening to speeches from university leadership.

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'Incredibly Optimistic About America’s Future'

A photo of Joe and Jill Biden at a University of Delaware event.
Source: @JOEBIDEN/INSTAGRAM

Joe Biden expressed his faith in the future leaders.

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In the caption, Joe wrote, "With the school year getting underway, Jill and I were thrilled to welcome students back to the Biden School at the University of Delaware the best way we know how: with an ice cream social.

"I got to spend some time talking with these students, and I mean it when I say they're our future leaders. I can't wait to watch the impact they’re going to have. My conversations with them yesterday left me incredibly optimistic about America’s future. To all the students heading back to school: have a great year."

Joe attended the University of Delaware for his undergraduate degree and Syracuse University for law school. Jill received her bachelor sand Doctor of Education (Ed.D.) in educational leadership from the same university.

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Joe Biden Powers Through Cancer Diagnosis

A photo of Joe and Jill Biden
Source: MEGA

The former president announced his cancer diagnosis in 2025.

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Joe powered through his ongoing treatment for "very painful" prostate cancer for the outing. He was diagnosed with an aggressive, stage 4 form of prostate cancer that has metastasized to his bones, with the announcement coming in May 2025 shortly after leaving the Oval Office.

His staff revealed at the time, "Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms.

"On Friday, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone. While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive, which allows for effective management."

In a more personal statement, he said on Instagram, "Cancer touches us all. Like so many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are strongest in the broken places. Thank you for lifting us up with love and support."

  • Joe went through a round of radiation therapy that finished after starting in the fall of 2025. His family has been open about the progression of the cancer.
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    The Public Offered Their Support

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    A photo of Jill Biden speaking with students
    Source: @JOEBIDEN/INSTAGRAM

    Supporters in the comments reflected fondly on his time in the Oval Office.

    He was offered support in the comments on his post, with supporters reflecting on his administration. "The country was in a better place when Biden was leading. Look at the colossal mess we’re in now…" penned one person.

    "Biden was right about everything that is happening now," another user said.

    Many have admired Joe's choice to still make public appearances while fighting a difficult condition. "Biden walking around with stage 4 cancer, smiling in a suit," a commentator noted, adding crying face and heart emojis.

    Yet another said, "Miss you, Joe! Miss having a President that actually cared about this country and its people. Find and sprinkle joy wherever you can!"

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