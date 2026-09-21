EXCLUSIVE: Florida Mom, 46, Attempted to 'Cover Up' Alleged 4-Year Affair With Biological Son, 22 — and Vowed to 'Delete All Evidence' Before Incest Arrest

Shane did not grow up with Christina, but rekindled his relationship with her once he turned eighteen.

"This began as Shane asked Christina to have s-- before he knew she was his mother," the affidavit reveals. "Christina said no due to being his mom, (but) the two began having sexual intercourse approximately four years ago."

When police asked Terry if he was aware of the affair, he reportedly said, "'No, I absolutely was not, but I think I am a little suspicious that they used to go in the master bedroom and lock the door.'"

"What else can you say? That's nasty," Sheriff Judd said in a YouTube video announcing the arrest. "That's nasty. And it's illegal."

Christina was arrested on charges of incest and living in open adultery, while Shane has been charged with domestic violent battery (touch or strike) and incest. They are due back in court next month for their official arraignment.