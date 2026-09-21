EXCLUSIVE: Florida Mom, 46, Attempted to 'Cover Up' Alleged 4-Year Affair With Biological Son, 22 — and Vowed to 'Delete All Evidence' Before Incest Arrest
Sept. 21 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
The Florida mom who had a years-long sexual affair with her biological son tried desperately to cover up their sordid secret relationship, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Christina Clemens scrambled to come up with a plan after her adult son, Shane, was arrested, leading him to confess to the incest.
The Affair Allegedly Exposed During a Fight
The affair was exposed after deputies were called to the mother-son duo's shared house in Lakeland, Florida, about 35 miles east of Tampa.
According to an affidavit obtained by Radar, Polk County deputies were called to the home on reports that Shane, 22, had allegedly hit his 46-year-old mother during an argument.
Only later was it revealed that the fight apparently erupted after Shane told his mother he wanted to stop having sexual intercourse with her.
Christina Clemens Asked Her Son if He Wanted to 'Stop'
Shane was arrested. While at jail, he called his mom on a recorded line, and per sheriff records, she asked him if he wants to "stop doing what we do."
But to do that, Christina scolded that her son needed to "tell Terry [her husband] that you're a liar and you only said that because you were mad."
It's not clear what exactly Shane may have told his stepfather, but Christina wasn't done with her demands, telling Shane, "Before you get in my car, when I pick you up. I want that phone in my hand, because I will delete all evidence in that phone."
Christina Clemens Liked to Use Adult Toys in Bed
Two days later, Christina was interviewed by deputies and admitted she had had relations with her biological son "only about 100 times" in the past four years.
Shane shared that the two had hooked up just two days before his arrest. According to the affidavit, "Shane confirmed Christina utilizes sexual toys that are next to her bed", and there are also "cameras in the living room and bedroom that record the incidents."
The responding officer noted in particular that Christina would "put on a purple strap-on p-nis and insert it into his an-s." The couple also reportedly engaged in what was described as "oral, regular and an-l s-x."
Shane Clemens Initially Did Not Know Christina Was His Mother
Shane did not grow up with Christina, but rekindled his relationship with her once he turned eighteen.
"This began as Shane asked Christina to have s-- before he knew she was his mother," the affidavit reveals. "Christina said no due to being his mom, (but) the two began having sexual intercourse approximately four years ago."
When police asked Terry if he was aware of the affair, he reportedly said, "'No, I absolutely was not, but I think I am a little suspicious that they used to go in the master bedroom and lock the door.'"
"What else can you say? That's nasty," Sheriff Judd said in a YouTube video announcing the arrest. "That's nasty. And it's illegal."
Christina was arrested on charges of incest and living in open adultery, while Shane has been charged with domestic violent battery (touch or strike) and incest. They are due back in court next month for their official arraignment.