'Sick': Trump Called Out After He Threatens to Withhold Hurricane Relief If His Candidate Loses the Midterms
Sept. 21 2026, Published 2:52 p.m. ET
California Governor Gavin Newsom branded President Donald Trump "sick" after he joked that North Carolina would not receive additional FEMA aid if a GOP candidate didn't win the Senate race, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The POTUS, 80, made the controversial remark during a September 16 speaking engagement in Gastonia, North Carolina, as he threw his support behind Republican Senate nominee Michael Whatley.
North Carolina Is Still Recovering From Hurricane Helene
His North Carolina supporters continue to recover from Hurricane Helene, which caused an estimated $53billion to $59.6billion in total damages and recovery needs in western North Carolina alone, according to state records.
More than 126,000 homes were damaged or destroyed, while 93 percent of FEMA-verified flood-damaged properties lacked flood insurance, according to NPR.
'If Michael Loses, I'm Not Sending It'
Trump said more than $2billion in FEMA funding had already been spent and told the crowd that additional money was coming for the state.
"Now, if Michael loses, I'm not sending it." Trump added. "No, I'm only kidding. You're getting it. You're going to get it, Michael."
Gavin Newsom Calls Out Trump
In response, the California governor wrote on social media, "This is SICK!"
"Trump is threatening to hold disaster relief hostage based on how people vote," he continued. "This UN-AMERICAN PRESIDENCY ENDS on November 3rd."
Other critics swiftly chimed in online.
“That 'joke' was not just lighthearted banter, but a dangerous continuation of how the Trump administration has repeatedly politicized disaster aid and made it harder for North Carolina families to rebuild after Hurricane Helene,” Climate Power wrote in a press release, The Raleigh News & Observer reported.
White House Claims Trump Was 'Kidding'
White House spokesperson Lauren Bis reiterated that Trump “was kidding.”
“No Americans should ever be denied disaster aid because of their political beliefs,” she wrote in a statement. “President Trump stopped the politicization of disaster relief.”
The North Carolina paper also spoke with Whatley’s communications director, DJ Griffin, with the director saying that “President made a joke and said it was a joke."
As RadarOnline previously reported, Newsom is weighing his options for a 2028 presidential run. If he enters the race, he would be running, he would be against whoever the GOP nominates as their candidate. Although names such as J.D. Vance and Marco Rubio have been floated, it is unclear who will run.