Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Donald Trump

'Sick': Trump Called Out After He Threatens to Withhold Hurricane Relief If His Candidate Loses the Midterms

Gavin Newsom calls Trump a "sick man."
Source: MEGA

Gavin Newsom calls Trump a "sick man."

Sept. 21 2026, Published 2:52 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

California Governor Gavin Newsom branded President Donald Trump "sick" after he joked that North Carolina would not receive additional FEMA aid if a GOP candidate didn't win the Senate race, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The POTUS, 80, made the controversial remark during a September 16 speaking engagement in Gastonia, North Carolina, as he threw his support behind Republican Senate nominee Michael Whatley.

Article continues below advertisement

North Carolina Is Still Recovering From Hurricane Helene

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
President Donald Trump endorsed Michael Whatley in the North Carolina Senate race.
Source: MEGA

President Donald Trump endorsed Michael Whatley in the North Carolina Senate race.

Article continues below advertisement

His North Carolina supporters continue to recover from Hurricane Helene, which caused an estimated $53billion to $59.6billion in total damages and recovery needs in western North Carolina alone, according to state records.

More than 126,000 homes were damaged or destroyed, while 93 percent of FEMA-verified flood-damaged properties lacked flood insurance, according to NPR.

Article continues below advertisement

'If Michael Loses, I'm Not Sending It'

Trump joked he wouldn't send FEMA aid over election results.
Source: MEGA

Trump joked he wouldn't send FEMA aid over election results.

Trump said more than $2billion in FEMA funding had already been spent and told the crowd that additional money was coming for the state.

"Now, if Michael loses, I'm not sending it." Trump added. "No, I'm only kidding. You're getting it. You're going to get it, Michael."

Article continues below advertisement

Gavin Newsom Calls Out Trump

Gavin Newsom talking about Trump
Source: MEGA

Gavin Newsom says Trump's "joke" is sick, calls for an end to his presidency

Article continues below advertisement

In response, the California governor wrote on social media, "This is SICK!"

"Trump is threatening to hold disaster relief hostage based on how people vote," he continued. "This UN-AMERICAN PRESIDENCY ENDS on November 3rd."

Other critics swiftly chimed in online.

“That 'joke' was not just lighthearted banter, but a dangerous continuation of how the Trump administration has repeatedly politicized disaster aid and made it harder for North Carolina families to rebuild after Hurricane Helene,” Climate Power wrote in a press release, The Raleigh News & Observer reported.

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
Donald Trump

EXCLUSIVE: Trump Sued Over 'Ban On the Free Press' After CNN, Politico and MS NOW Reporters Are Booted From White House

A photo Natalie Harp alongside a photo Donald Trump

Trump's Young Blonde Aide Natalie Harp, 35, Mockingly Called the 'First Lady' — as Concerns Over Their 'Unhealthy' Bond Ramp Up

Article continues below advertisement

White House Claims Trump Was 'Kidding'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

A White House spokesperson claimed Trump was not being serious.
Source: MEGA

A White House spokesperson claimed Trump was not being serious.

White House spokesperson Lauren Bis reiterated that Trump “was kidding.”

“No Americans should ever be denied disaster aid because of their political beliefs,” she wrote in a statement. “President Trump stopped the politicization of disaster relief.”

The North Carolina paper also spoke with Whatley’s communications director, DJ Griffin, with the director saying that “President made a joke and said it was a joke."

As RadarOnline previously reported, Newsom is weighing his options for a 2028 presidential run. If he enters the race, he would be running, he would be against whoever the GOP nominates as their candidate. Although names such as J.D. Vance and Marco Rubio have been floated, it is unclear who will run.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.