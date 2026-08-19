EXCLUSIVE: Gavin Newsom's Former Mistress Breaks Silence on Their Affair

Rippey said Harris, then San Francisco's district attorney, called after the news of the affair broke in 2007.

Rippey was considering writing a memoir, but said Harris told her: "I wouldn't say anything right now, Ruby. Just pause. More time will give you better perspective."

She followed Harris' advice, but now she's describing in lurid detail her liaison with Newsom, who's reportedly weighing a White House run.

According to Rippey, the affair began in the summer of 2005 when she was an aide in Newsom's office and her then-hubby was Newsom's chief of staff and close pal. Earlier that year, Newsom and first wife Kimberly Guilfoyle announced they were filing for divorce.