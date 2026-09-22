'60 Minutes' Suffers Humiliating Ratings Drop as Season Premiere Airs Following Bari Weiss' 'Anti-Woke' Takeover

RadarOnline previously reported that a CBS insider claimed the show was already "dead" following its Season 59 premiere, which featured interviews with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and an Air Force pilot who had been shot down over Iran.

The anonymous senior CBS News staffer described the revamped program as “some Frankenstein of bits sewn together of mismatched pieces.” Another staffer accused correspondent Norah O’Donnell of being “absolutely willing to play the part of dimwit reporter used as a propaganda tool” during the Hegseth interview.

The show drew about 7.7 million viewers for its season premiere, down 19 percent year over year among total viewers and 33 percent among viewers ages 25 to 54, based on early figures reported by the New York Post. Later, Nielsen figures put the audience at 7.9 million, a 21 percent decline from last year’s premiere.

This season of 60 Minutes is an early test for Weiss’ tenure as CBS News editor-in-chief, following Paramount Skydance’s acquisition of her digital publication, The Free Press, and her appointment to lead CBS News.