EXCLUSIVE: Trump's $100K Truth Social 'Scheme' Could Violate Five Federal Criminal Laws, 53 Ex-Prosecutors Tell Judge

The group includes former Justice Department prosecutors, FBI agents, and U.S. Attorney's Office officials who say they collectively amassed more than 880 years of government service across 11 presidential administrations.

The underlying lawsuit was brought by The Intercept and Freedom of the Press Foundation over Truth API, a service offering paying customers advance access to posts from Trump and other prominent Truth Social accounts for fees reaching $100,000 per month.

According to the new filing, the system could create potential criminal exposure under the Securities Exchange Act, federal laws governing illegal gratuities, conflicts of interest, outside compensation for federal employees, and the Trade Secrets Act.