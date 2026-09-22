Prince Harry Brutally Ignored by Students During U.K. School Visit: 'A New Level of Cringe Unlocked'

In a second video, Harry hovered over a young girl and boy, with the male student repeatedly staring down. Harry then turned his attention to the female student, who appeared to be working on a prosthetic design.

"The machine gives them that extra edge, right?" Harry asked, but the girl did not immediately engage, glancing toward another student on her left before looking over her shoulder.

Harry soldiered on, asking her, "Is it going to have a bit of a spring? Kangaroos can go pretty fast."

The student looked down at her pen before staring straight ahead, leaving the prince's questions hanging in the air.