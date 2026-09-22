Prince Harry Brutally Ignored by Students During U.K. School Visit: 'A New Level of Cringe Unlocked'
Sept. 22 2026, Published 2:19 p.m. ET
Prince Harry appeared to be royally snubbed during a visit to a school in Birmingham, England, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 42-year-old Duke of Sussex was seemingly ignored by a group of STEM students in videos from his trip to Ninestiles School, where he promoted INSPIRE, a free, curriculum-aligned education program launched ahead of the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham.
Students Complained About Prince Harry's Visit With 'Cameras in My Face'
One student reportedly asked, "Who is Prince Harry?" before he entered a classroom wearing a faded black polo shirt and black jeans. A fellow pupil told him that he was "the king's son."
In a video posted to X, Harry gestured wildly as kids sat around the table below him without appearing to engage with him other than a casual glance.
While a carbon fiber prosthetic sat on the table, one young man loudly complained, "There are six cameras in my face. F--- off," sounding irritated about the coverage of Harry's visit.
Prince Harry Couldn't Get Students to Engage With Him
In a second video, Harry hovered over a young girl and boy, with the male student repeatedly staring down. Harry then turned his attention to the female student, who appeared to be working on a prosthetic design.
"The machine gives them that extra edge, right?" Harry asked, but the girl did not immediately engage, glancing toward another student on her left before looking over her shoulder.
Harry soldiered on, asking her, "Is it going to have a bit of a spring? Kangaroos can go pretty fast."
The student looked down at her pen before staring straight ahead, leaving the prince's questions hanging in the air.
'They Aren’t Paying The Private Citizen Any Attention'
Users on X didn't hold back with the eyebrow-raising videos.
"I’m crying😂They aren’t paying the private citizen any attention. Even the kids think Harry is a laughingstock. Go back on your freedom flight. Oh wait, it’s become a return flight," one person on X sneered about the videos.
"These kids are not connecting to Citizen H at all and are totally ignoring him. A new level of cringe unlocked. They don’t even want to make eye contact! He’s definitely giving off bad energy," a second person noted.
"Can’t believe they’ll let anyone wander in off the street to film kids. Where is the outrage? It’s not as if he were royalty or a public figure or anything like that. He’s just an unemployed bloke who lives in the area," another critic shared.
King Charles Dubs Harry and Meghan 'Private Citizens'
Harry's father, King Charles III, made it crystal clear that his son no longer has any working ties to the monarchy after he and his wife, Meghan Markle, infamously quit royal life and moved to the U.S. in 2020.
Following the couple's shock return to Britain after six years in the States, the monarch had his Lord Chamberlain issue a letter to senior government and military officials spelling out Harry and Markle's status.
"It follows that there is no change to the current status of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. ...The charitable work of the Duke and Duchess is a personal matter for them both and undertaken in their private capacity," the letter stated.
The missive drove the point home, declaring: "In short, their position is akin to private citizens with commercial and charitable interests."
In response, Harry and Markle's team issued a statement that insisted they are "public figures."