Jenni 'Jwoww' Farley Hits Back at Critics 'Offended' by Her Weight Loss After Being Hospitalized With Appendicitis and Kidney Abscess

"Appendicitis and a kidney infection sucks (and because I had this ongoing, I was losing weight over the summer)," she added. "But what sucks more is the fact that I can’t control how thin I am right now, and I did not do any ‘shots’ for this to happen… but I will ask when I gain all the [weight] back for you to then comment about how fat I got because women can't win either way.”

The MTV star opened up about her hospitalization in a vulnerable Instagram post just a couple of weeks before the event.

The post included a sweet photo of her and her two children, in which she sported a hospital gown.