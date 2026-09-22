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Home > Celebrity > Jenni JWoww Farley

Jenni 'Jwoww' Farley Hits Back at Critics 'Offended' by Her Weight Loss After Being Hospitalized With Appendicitis and Kidney Abscess

Image of Jenni 'Jwoww' Farley
Source: MEGA

Jenni 'Jwoww' Farley recently hopped online to address haters upset about her weight loss.

Sept. 22 2026, Published 2:05 p.m. ET

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Jenni 'Jwoww' Farley's weight has sparked concern, but the reality star claims critics don't know the whole story, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Jersey Shore star attended the Rookie Kids Runway event at Macy’s Herald Square earlier this month, and photos quickly surfaced online. Many social media comments focused on her apparent weight loss, prompting Farley to reveal she was recently hospitalized for some serious health issues and was unable to eat normally.

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'I Couldn't Eat for Six Days in the Hospital'

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Image of Jenni 'Jwoww' Farley
Source: MEGA

According to Farley, she's lost weight due to some recent health issues.

“Apologies to everyone offended by my weight lol,” she wrote in a comment. "I have never been this thin since middle school, but unfortunately, I was told I couldn’t eat for six days in the hospital as they debated taking out my appendix while I was also suffering from a kidney abscess the size of a golf ball."

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Image of Jenni 'Jwoww' Farley
Source: @jwoww/instagram

Farley recently battled appendicitis and a kidney infection.

"Appendicitis and a kidney infection sucks (and because I had this ongoing, I was losing weight over the summer)," she added. "But what sucks more is the fact that I can’t control how thin I am right now, and I did not do any ‘shots’ for this to happen… but I will ask when I gain all the [weight] back for you to then comment about how fat I got because women can't win either way.”

The MTV star opened up about her hospitalization in a vulnerable Instagram post just a couple of weeks before the event.

The post included a sweet photo of her and her two children, in which she sported a hospital gown.

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Jenni 'Jwoww' Farley' Calls Hospitalization 'One of the Hardest Weeks of My Life'

Image of Jenni 'Jwoww' Farley
Source: MEGA

Farley called her hospitalization one of the hardest weeks of her life.

The post made it clear that Farley's priority is staying healthy for her family, not appeasing critics.

"This past week has probably been one of the hardest weeks of my life," she captioned it. "I've spent every day fighting to get healthy enough to get home to my family while dealing with a horrible kidney infection and appendicitis. I want to say it came out of nowhere, but the truth is, I haven’t felt like myself for months."

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Image of Jenni 'Jwoww' Farley
Source: MEGA

The reality star recently opened up about her hospitalization.

The 41-year-old continued, "Weight loss, exhaustion, constantly feeling off… and then last Friday, my body finally said, 'We aren’t making it like this anymore.'

"I cannot say enough about the incredible hospital team taking care of me and doing everything they could to get me healthy enough to have this moment with my kids."

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