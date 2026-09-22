Melissa McCarthy Shares JonBenét Ramsey Murder Theory After Playing Slain Girl's Mother in Netflix Series: 'That's What My Gut Says'

"My heart says no one in the family could have done that," McCarthy, 56, told Variety about her new role and the headspace she had to choose for herself during filming.

"I don’t have the ability, or probably the right, to say that, but that’s what my gut says," she continued. "Which I probably am not supposed to say."

Discussing the Netflix limited series, she said it showcased a variety of working theories that people had in real time, claiming that it was less of a mystery and more of a character study of everyone involved at the time.

While the actress is best known for her comedic roles, she previously received an Oscar nomination for her performance as author Lee Israel in Can You Ever Forgive Me?

"I felt obligated to stand up for her, which — maybe it’s none of my business, but I feel protective of her. It makes you get up and go to work every day and try to give it your all," McCarthy said of her role and the real-life Patsy, who died in 2006.

The more McCarthy looked into Patsy, the more "floored" she said she was by "the lack of humanity that had been shown to that family."