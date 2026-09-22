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Home > True Crime > JonBenet Ramsey

Melissa McCarthy Shares JonBenét Ramsey Murder Theory After Playing Slain Girl's Mother in Netflix Series: 'That's What My Gut Says'

Photo of Melissa McCarthy in NYC / First Look photo of Melissa McCarthy and Clive Owens in 'The Murder of JonBenet Ramsey'
Source: MEGA / Netflix

Melissa McCarthy disappears into the role of grieving mother Patsy Ramsey in Netflix's upcoming limited series 'The Murder of JonBenet Ramsey.'

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Sept. 22 2026, Updated 2:00 p.m. ET

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Melissa McCarthy shared her own theory on the infamous JonBenét Ramsey murder case after playing the late child's mother, Patsy, in an upcoming Netflix miniseries, RadarOnline.com can report.

While she was hesitant to share her opinions on the decades-old cold case, she admitted that she had her own thoughts about who didn't commit the brutal murder.

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'I Felt Obligated to Stand Up for Her'

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Photo of Melissa McCarthy
Source: MEGA

McCarthy trades her typical comedic work for her most dramatic role yet.

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"My heart says no one in the family could have done that," McCarthy, 56, told Variety about her new role and the headspace she had to choose for herself during filming.

"I don’t have the ability, or probably the right, to say that, but that’s what my gut says," she continued. "Which I probably am not supposed to say."

Discussing the Netflix limited series, she said it showcased a variety of working theories that people had in real time, claiming that it was less of a mystery and more of a character study of everyone involved at the time.

While the actress is best known for her comedic roles, she previously received an Oscar nomination for her performance as author Lee Israel in Can You Ever Forgive Me?

"I felt obligated to stand up for her, which — maybe it’s none of my business, but I feel protective of her. It makes you get up and go to work every day and try to give it your all," McCarthy said of her role and the real-life Patsy, who died in 2006.

The more McCarthy looked into Patsy, the more "floored" she said she was by "the lack of humanity that had been shown to that family."

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The Family Was Considered Suspects

Photos of JonBenet at beauty pageants
Source: @JonBenét's America / Youtube

JonBenét was put into pageants as a child, following in her mother Patsy's footsteps.

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JonBenét was found murdered in the basement of her family's home on Christmas in 1996 in Boulder, Colorado. She had been reported missing earlier that day after a ransom note was found in the home.

The family, including her then 9-year-old brother Burke, faced public scrutiny as rumors swirled that any member of her immediate family could have been suspects.

The tragic case remains unsolved.

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Investigators Aren't Sure Where to Point Fingers

Photo of John and Patsy's press interview May 2, 1997
Source: @9NEWS / Youtube

John and Patsy Ramsey continued to gain public attention as police pointed fingers.

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At one point in the investigation, Patsy was suspected to have written the ransom note, which demanded $118,000, a sum nearly identical to John Ramsey's Christmas bonus the previous year. Police thought it was unusual such a long note would be written at the crime scene.

Burke was also theorized to have hit his sister with a heavy object in a bit of rage.

Investigators thought the couple had been acting odd. John had been the one to find JonBenét's body in the basement, moving her body upstairs which disrupted critical forensic evidence. There was a lot of concern regarding evidence, as visitors had been there, touching things throughout the house that should've been preserved.

Despite a Colorado grand jury voting to indict the parents on child abuse charges, results were found to be inconclusive.

The family theory has floated around since the beginning, along with the intruder theory, evidenced by an unidentified boot mark. As advancements in forensic technology continue, particularly with DNA, investigators hope the cold case will eventually be solved.

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The Miniseries Premieres December 10

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Photo of JonBenet Ramsey's grave
Source: MEGA

JonBenét died on Christmas three decades ago, yet the crime remains unsolved.

The Murder of JonBenét Ramsey will premiere on December 10, starring Clive Owen as father John Ramsey alongside McCarthy.

According to the Netflix synopsis, the dramatized retelling follows "the devastating personal and public reckoning that followed JonBenét Ramsey’s death."

The miniseries will feature eight episodes.

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