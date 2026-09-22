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Fired TV Anchor Cleared to Work at Another Station After Calling Her Boss a 'B----' While Still Mic'd Up on Camera

Photo of Taryn Asher
Source: @DeadlineDetroit/Youtube

TV Anchor Taryn Asher has been granted a return to work following her firing from Fox 2 Detroit.

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Sept. 22 2026, Published 1:45 p.m. ET

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WJBK-TV Fox 2 Detroit news anchor, Taryn Asher, was fired after being caught on camera calling her boss a "B----." Now, she is being cleared to work elsewhere after a non-compete agreement tried to be enforced by the network, RadarOnline.com can report.

The incident occurred back in 2023 while Asher was filming a promo for the local-station's newscast when a supervisor interrupted the set to ask the reporter about accessing a video's script. The tense exchange caused the supervisor to leave, prompting Asher to complain about the supervisor and mutter vulgar language.

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'I'm So Done With Her Antics'

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Photo of Traci Kryscynski
Source: @Traci Kryscynski/LinkedIn

Executive Producer Traci Kryscynski was called a ‘B----’ by Taryn Asher while working on a news segment.

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The supervisor in question was Executive Producer for News, Traci Kryscynski, also known as Traci Ditchie. Kryscynski was in the process of editing her newscast scripts when she got locked out while Asher was accessing it for her segment. The recording of Asher occurred moments after this, when Kryscynski entered the studio.

Asher seemed defensive toward Kryscynski as she mocked her for walking out angrily and said,"'Can I please finish what I'm going to say?' Grow up." As a producer tried to take off her mic, she complained that she was tired of her antics.

An internal investigation was prompted after a complaint was made to executives, leading to Asher's suspension in December 2023; however, she was not terminated.

Asher was again removed from air in November 2025, placed on paid leave, and officially fired six months later in June 2026. Fox 2 is now arguing that's when her non-compete clause started rather than her initial removal.

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Taryn Asher's Lawyer Goes Off

Photo of Asher and Roop Raj
Source: @taryn.asher/Instagram

Asher's lawsuit alleges she was discriminated against by being treated worse than her co-anchor Roop Raj (above).

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Asher's lawyer, Tad Roumayah, filed a lawsuit this summer for sexual discrimination and retaliation, stating, "If Asher had not been female, she would not have been treated in the same discriminatory manner." She alleged she was not treated equally to her co-anchor Roop Raj, that other employees were not disciplined for unacceptable behavior, and that she never engaged in unprofessional conduct.

In their August response, Fox claims Asher was fired because of her demeanor towards her colleagues, saying she had frequent "outbursts" and "unprofessional workplace behavior."

They cited the guest interview mix-up incident with Raj, using profanity, and confronting other employees. Multiple employees had allegedly complained about Asher.

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An Agreement Is Made

Photo of Asher for 'The Sports Office' show
Source: Taryn Asher/Facebook

Asher is finally allowed to seek work elsewhere after being fired from Fox 2 in November 2025.

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This month, the network and Asher came to an agreement to get rid of the non-compete clause.

Roumayah told The Post, "With this non-compete issue now behind her, Ms. Asher is actively pursuing opportunities in the industry, and she hopes to stay in Detroit, a community she has cherished and where she has developed meaningful connections with viewers over the years."

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Taryn Asher Has Decades of Experience in the Industry

Photo of Taryn Asher with Emmys
Source: @taryn.asher/Instagram

Asher won two Emmys for Investigative Reporting and Crime & Justice in June 2025.

In February, Asher took to Instagram to thank her viewers for their support, saying she missed connecting with them and the Fox 2 family.

She wrote, "Right now, I’m working to thoughtfully resolve a work-related matter that was unexpected, and I appreciate your patience and understanding as that process continues. I truly believe that, in time, things have a way of becoming clear."

Asher has been in the local news business for 30 years, starting at Fox 2 Detroit in 2007, and was made a co-anchor with Raj in 2022. She has won 10 local Emmys for her work.

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