Fired TV Anchor Cleared to Work at Another Station After Calling Her Boss a 'B----' While Still Mic'd Up on Camera

The supervisor in question was Executive Producer for News, Traci Kryscynski, also known as Traci Ditchie. Kryscynski was in the process of editing her newscast scripts when she got locked out while Asher was accessing it for her segment. The recording of Asher occurred moments after this, when Kryscynski entered the studio.

Asher seemed defensive toward Kryscynski as she mocked her for walking out angrily and said,"'Can I please finish what I'm going to say?' Grow up." As a producer tried to take off her mic, she complained that she was tired of her antics.

An internal investigation was prompted after a complaint was made to executives, leading to Asher's suspension in December 2023; however, she was not terminated.

Asher was again removed from air in November 2025, placed on paid leave, and officially fired six months later in June 2026. Fox 2 is now arguing that's when her non-compete clause started rather than her initial removal.