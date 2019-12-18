Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Split Holiday! Roger Mathews And Ex Jenni 'JWoww' Farley Won't Celebrate Christmas Together 'Jersey Shore' star and former flame 'are coparenting with no issues.'

Roger Mathews has been “getting along great” with his ex-wife Jenni “JWoww” Farley but they won’t be spending Christmas together this year!

According to UsWeekly, the former spouses will be celebrating the holiday separately, with designated time allotted for each of them to spend time with their children, son Meilani, 5, and son Greyson, 3.

“I have the kids Christmas Eve till noon on Christmas Day,” Roger told the site. “Then I’ll be dropping them off to Jenni.”

As readers know, Mathew and the Jersey Shore star finalized their divorce in August after nearly three years of marriage.

Farley filed for divorce in September 2018, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

When the news broke, Mathews claimed he was “not done fighting” for his wife and had “no intention of being a single dad.”

The two even remained in the same household for the sake of their children, but things took a turn for the worst.

In December, Mathews and Farley got into an argument in their New Jersey home. He called the cops, but was the one authorities removed from the estate. Farley was granted a temporary restraining order.

Following the altercation, she filed an amended complaint for divorce, asking to be granted joint legal custody and primary physical custody of the children with an “appropriate parenting time schedule for Defendant.”

She also asked he pay for child support, education-related costs and her legal fees. She requested the court enforce the terms of their prenup.

Mathews responded a month later on January 29, 2019, arguing that he should be the parent of primary residence and asking that the reality star pay him the fees she’d requested. He claimed Farley should instead be named the parent of “alternate residence.”

In terms of the prenup, he also asked that the court find their prenup “invalid and unenforceable.”

Farley fought back by asking the court to dismiss his counterclaim and later followed up with a lengthy letter, disclosing Mathews’ alleged abuse. In the note, which appeared on her site and partly on Instagram, she called him “physically and emotionally abusive.” She also accused him of not caring for their son Greyson’s medical needs.

He responded by calling her a liar in a legal letter, but the two later worked things out and decided to stick to the terms of their original prenuptial agreement.

Readers know Farley’s love life has continued as she moves on with her younger boyfriend Zack Carpinello.

In his talk with Us Weekly, Mathews confessed he has been on good terms with his ex and her new beau.

“We have been getting along great and are coparenting with no issues,” he told Us. “Also, we went to the kids’ Christmas play together last week — the kids, Jenni, Zack, and I. The kids are happy, Jenni and Zack are happy and I couldn’t be happier.”