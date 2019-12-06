Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

JWoww's Boyfriend Gushes About Her In New Post After PDA Scandal With Angelina

JWoww's Boyfriend Gushes About Her In New Post After PDA Scandal With Angelina

JWoww's Boyfriend Gushes About Her In New Post After PDA Scandal With Angelina ‘I want to be by your side for the rest of time,’ hunk tells 'Jersey Shore' star.

Jenni “JWoww” Farley‘s boyfriend, Zack Carpinello, has declared his love for her in a touching social media post, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Nearly two months after footage of him flirting and getting cozy with Angelina Pivarnick aired on the Jersey Shore, the 24-year-old took to Instagram to express his love for the MTV star.

“You mean absolutely everything to me. You are my world. You are tremendously special in so many ways,” he wrote alongside a photo of JWoww, 33, resting her head on his shoulder.

“You are an absolutely gorgeous woman inside and out. We are incredible together, and I want to be by your side for the rest of time,” the wrestler added, “ I love you @jwoww.”

As readers know, Jenni dumped Zack after seeing footage of him groping Angelina, 33, during the cast’s night out in Las Vegas.

While she initilly thought Angelina was the one who made a move on her man, Vinny Guadagnino confirmed Zack was the initiator.

Though JWoww was initially in denial about the scandal, she changed her tune when she witnessed the interaction filmed on screen, nearly five months later. Following the episode’s release, she took to Instagram and Twitter to share her thoughts.

“After seeing tonight’s episode I’m pretty hurt,” she wrote. “I feel disrespected by someone I called a friend and by someone who stated they loved me. For 5 months I was kept in the dark about this. For 5 months I was naive, probably laughed at and made into a storyline that will forever haunt me.”

“My heart hurts on so many levels. One thing I learned from tonight’s episode is know your value,” she added. “Don’t ever lower your standards.”

Shortly after their breakup, Radar reported that Zack and JWoww reunited during a trip to Florida and hung out at Universal Studios.

Despite the drama, she was a bridesmaid at Angelina’s wedding to Chris Larangeira November 20, 2019, and even gave her a racy toast with the help of Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi.

Zack did not attend the wedding ceremony.