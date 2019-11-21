Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

‘Jersey Shore’ Wedding Drama! Angelina ‘Upset’ After Snooki & JWoww Give Nasty Toast The cast was ‘miserable’ at Pivarnick's extravagant nuptials.

The cast of Jersey Shore gathered for co-star Angelina Pivarnick’s extravagant wedding – and there was no shortage of drama for the big day! RadarOnline.com can reveal exclusive details on Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Deena Cortese’s nasty bridesmaids speech!

“The girls made a messed up speech,” an eyewitness at the wedding told Radar of Jenni, Nicole and Deena, who served as bridesmaids. “The girls were mean to her. The speeches they gave weren’t respectful. It was disrespectful.”

The insider added wedding guests actually “booed” the women.

“Angelina was upset,” the insider said.

Although Jenni, Nicole, Deena, Mike Sorrentino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio and Vinny Guadagnino were all smiles in wedding photos, the insider added the cast was “miserable.”

“It seemed like they didn’t want to be there,” the insider revealed. “But there were no fights, everyone was cordial.”

Despite the drama, the source said Angelina’s wedding to Chris Larangeira at the Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in New Jersey on Wednesday, November 19 was “beautiful.” MTV cameras were there to capture the nuptials.

ET was the first to report on the cruel speech.

But the tension among the women doesn’t came as a shock.

As Radar readers know, Farley’s on-again, off-again boyfriend Zack Carpinello hit on Angelina during a booze-fueled night out on an October episode of Jersey Shore. He put his arm around her waist, grabbed her butt and touched her leg. Farley was passed out at the time.

When Jwoww learned of the encounter, she claimed Angelina was the one who made the move on Zack. The women got into a heated fight on the show over the claims. When the footage aired, Jenni briefly split from Zack before the two reconciled.

According to the insider, Zack did not attend the wedding.