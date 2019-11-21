Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Jersey Shore star Angelina Pivarnick has walked down the aisle with her fiancé Chris Larangeira, as ET has reported.

In an unusual mid-week Wednesday wedding, Pivarnick, 33, said her “I do’s” to Larangeira at the Park Château Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, New Jersey.

It was a reality TV affair as Pivarnick’s co-stars Deena Cortese, Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Snooki were her bridesmaids.

Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, DJ Pauly D and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino with his wife Lauren were guests, along with Guadagnino’s uncle Vino.

The brunette bride wore a strapless, white lace Castle Couture dress, with a matching veil, silver tiara, and jewelry. She wore her long hair down.

Larangeira looked like the perfect groom in a classic black tuxedo.

After the ceremony, everyone went to a white-themed reception area, featuring floral centerpieces, chandeliers, a martini bar and an enormous wedding cake.

Larangeira popped the question to Pivarnick in January 2018.

“I am sooooo excited about becoming a wife and having kids,” Pivarnick told ET back then. “We are going to work on [the kids] rather quick.”

But as RadarOnline.com reported, after her engagement, Pivarnick was shown getting a little too cozy on an episode of Jersey Shore, Family Vacation with cast mate Pauly D!

Cameras showed Pivarnick and Pauly grinding on each other. He picked her up and made her straddle him.

On another show episode, JWoww’s boyfriend Zack Carpinello was seen groping Pivarnick’s backside, wrapping his arms around her waist, and whispering in her ear on a Las Vegas. Meanwhile, JWoww was passed out drunk right next to them.

“I definitely think Angelina loves her fiancé but she doesn’t know when she crosses the line,” Snooki said on camera.

But now that’s all forgotten and Pivarnick has tied the knot with the man of her dreams.

After Larangeira asked her to be his wife, thrilled Pivarnick told fans, “Marrying my best friend. Sooo happy The way he proposed was soo intimate and beautiful. I am excited for this year even more now!!”

Pivarnick and Larangeira shared an engagement photo shoot this March.

Larangeira said on social media in June, “How did I get so lucky? 😍 My beautiful bride to be. 👰🏻”

The Jersey Shore beauty, who is rumored to have enhanced her looks with plastic surgery, had a big bridal shower at the Historic Old Bermuda Inn in Staten Island, New York in October.