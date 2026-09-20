Ed Sheeran Breaks Down in Tears Calling Israel's Actions in Gaza 'Unjustifiable' in First Speech Since Macklemore Was Dropped From Tour

Sheeran opened Saturday night's show at Lincoln Financial Field by addressing the situation before beginning his set.

"I've never wanted to be an activist musician, but this put me in the middle of an important and passionate argument about freedom of speech and the most complex political issue on the planet," Sheeran told the crowd.

"I've tried in my career not to be a political commentator of any kind, because I want my music and shows to be about unity, not division, about humanity, not politics," he said.

"But this is a humanitarian issue. I cannot hide how I feel about it anymore. What happened in Israel, and at the music festival on October 7th, was horrific and compounded centuries of Jewish pain," Sheeran continued, crying on stage.

"What is happening in Gaza is catastrophic and unjustifiable and disproportionate. My heart has been broken by the scale of devastation and loss of civilian life and loss of children's lives. And the systemic injustice we're seeing unfolding the West Bank cannot be overlooked," he added.