EXCLUSIVE: Princess Diana's Brother Claims Her Eating Disorder Was 'Rampant' Six Months Before Her Tragic Death

Diana traveled to Cape Town, South Africa, in March 1997 to visit with Charles, who was living there at the time. However, in Swan Song, Diana, My Sister, he writes that she had another motive.

"The prime reason for Diana’s visit had been driven by romance, not family. She had come to see for herself if this sublimely beautiful tip of Africa, where I had moved to shake off the press attention I attracted (an occasional bob in the waves, compared to the daily tsunami she endured), could provide a haven for her and her heart-surgeon lover," he pens.

Spencer wondered, "Might they, she dared hope, move there together, and carve out a life?" seemingly referring to Diana and heart surgeon Dr. Hasnat Khan, with whom she had embarked on an intense romance in 1995, three years after her explosive separation from Charles.