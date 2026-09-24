EXCLUSIVE: 'Survivor' Producers Were 'Nowhere to Be Found' as Contestant Was Mauled by Boat and 'Lost His Leg,' Attorney Claims in $100Million Lawsuit

Floros was competing on the 13th season of the Greek version of the CBS series on Saona Island in the Dominican Republic earlier this year when the 21-year-old went spearfishing during a break from filming.

That's when the propellers of a passing tourist boat accidentally tore into him, partially amputating his left leg below the knee and causing significant trauma to his right ankle.

Floros has now filed a massive lawsuit against the producers, accusing them of ignoring dangers in the waters and failing to protect the show's competitors.

"This was a preventable incident had the producers of Survivor Greece attended to the safety of the cast and the area in which Stavros was made to live and compete, including having to sustain himself and other cast members by spearfishing off the coast, in waters that should have been protected from outside boat traffic," his attorney, Jason Margulies, Partner at Lipcon, Margulies & Winkleman, told Radar.