Susan Sarandon Detained Outside Netanyahu's United Nations Address as Actress Wears 'Fund People Not Bombs' Tee in Protest
Sept. 24 2026, Published 4:03 p.m. ET
Hollywood star Susan Sarandon has been detained in New York as part of a large group protesting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's speech at the U.N. General Assembly, RadarOnline.com can confirm,
The Bull Durham actress was led away in handcuffs as she and hundreds of others voiced their displeasure with the Israel war in Gaza.
Susan Sarandon Made Her Voice Known in New York
The protest began around noon on Thursday, September 24, as socialist groups joined Jewish Voice for Peace, blocked traffic near the UN, and chanted against Netanyahu's war in Gaza and the ongoing conflict in Iran.
Pictures of the 79-year-old in handcuffs quickly went viral online. She has been seen front and center at several pro-Palestinian rallies, demanding the Jewish nation "Free Palestine."
But she wasn't the only Hollywood celeb to find themselves on the wrong side of the law. S-- and the City star Cynthia Nixon and Hannah Einbinder of HBO's Hacks, were also present at the protest.
Susan Sarandon;s Controversial Remarks After the Oct. 7 Attack
Sarandon's outspoken opinions have had repercussions for the Oscar-winner's career. Controversy surrounding the star dates back to November 2023, when she appeared at a rally in New York following Hamas' October 7 attack on Israel.
During the demonstration, she said American Jews were "getting a taste of what it feels like to be a Muslim in this country."
Sarandon subsequently apologized for the remark, saying the following month that she had made a serious error in how she expressed herself.
She wrote on Instagram: "This phrasing was a terrible mistake, as it implies that until recently Jews have been strangers to persecution, when the opposite is true."
Susan Sarandon Dropped From Agency
Still, the fallout from her comments was immediate. The Thelma & Louise star was dropped by mega talent agency UTA and independent production company PTO Films.
At the time, PTO Films co-founder David Barroso said: "As a company, PTO Films would like to make it clear that Susan Sarandon's views do not reflect the opinions of our organization. We were considering her for a short film, but due to her recent statements, we have decided to pursue other options."
Susan Sarandon 'Frozen Out' of Hollywood
Earlier this month, Sarandon revealed the aftermath of her remarks are still haunting her, and told a crowd at the Venice Film Festival agencies were continuing to warn filmmakers against hiring her over her political views – even if she has enjoyed growing support and agreement.
"I think that the narrative has completely changed. There's a lot of things that people are aware of now," she told the crowd while promoting her Italian movie The Echo Chamber. "In terms of the power structure. I've still had movies taken away recently, because there are agencies that are telling people not to hire me still. But that's the power structure."
Sources have told us that while Sarandon continues to find work internationally, resistance to casting her remains "entrenched" within parts of the American entertainment industry.
"Susan's extraordinary career has not insulated her from the repercussions of political controversy – and major studios can be particularly sensitive to perceived reputational risks surrounding high-profile stars," one industry insider said. "She is essentially frozen out of huge parts of Hollywood and is losing roles because she is so outspoken."