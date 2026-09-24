Susan Sarandon Detained Outside Netanyahu's United Nations Address as Actress Wears 'Fund People Not Bombs' Tee in Protest

Earlier this month, Sarandon revealed the aftermath of her remarks are still haunting her, and told a crowd at the Venice Film Festival agencies were continuing to warn filmmakers against hiring her over her political views – even if she has enjoyed growing support and agreement.

"I think that the narrative has completely changed. There's a lot of things that people are aware of now," she told the crowd while promoting her Italian movie The Echo Chamber. "In terms of the power structure. I've still had movies taken away recently, because there are agencies that are telling people not to hire me still. But that's the power structure."

Sources have told us that while Sarandon continues to find work internationally, resistance to casting her remains "entrenched" within parts of the American entertainment industry.

"Susan's extraordinary career has not insulated her from the repercussions of political controversy – and major studios can be particularly sensitive to perceived reputational risks surrounding high-profile stars," one industry insider said. "She is essentially frozen out of huge parts of Hollywood and is losing roles because she is so outspoken."