Zohran Mamdani Takes Awkward Swipe at Trump During Meeting by Insisting 'All Members of the Press' Attend — Days After Prez's White House Ban

"I told the president that we’re going to have all of the members of the press here on the lawn,” Mamdani said. "And that is something that I believe in.”

Trump then defended his decision to restrict access for CNN, POLITICO and MS NOW and told reporters he has "an obligation" to bar what he called "fake news."

As Radar previously reported, the three organizations sued the president over the White House restrictions. The trio has since been allowed access again after a judge ordered Trump to drop the ban.

Mamdani's comments offered a different position from Trump on access to the press during an appearance that was otherwise marked by friendly exchanges.

The 80-year-old slapped him on the back while speaking to reporters, and 34-year-old Mamdani thanked Trump for agreeing to advance discussions about federal support for housing in Queens.