Zohran Mamdani Takes Awkward Swipe at Trump During Meeting by Insisting 'All Members of the Press' Attend — Days After Prez's White House Ban
Sept. 24 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani appeared to take a swipe at Donald Trump when the two emerged from their hour-long private meeting at Gracie Mansion on September 21, RadarOnline can report.
Mamdani used the appearance to make clear that he wanted all members of the press present just days after Trump barred several news organizations from the White House.
Zohran Mamdani Pushes Back On Trump's Press Restrictions
"I told the president that we’re going to have all of the members of the press here on the lawn,” Mamdani said. "And that is something that I believe in.”
Trump then defended his decision to restrict access for CNN, POLITICO and MS NOW and told reporters he has "an obligation" to bar what he called "fake news."
As Radar previously reported, the three organizations sued the president over the White House restrictions. The trio has since been allowed access again after a judge ordered Trump to drop the ban.
Mamdani's comments offered a different position from Trump on access to the press during an appearance that was otherwise marked by friendly exchanges.
The 80-year-old slapped him on the back while speaking to reporters, and 34-year-old Mamdani thanked Trump for agreeing to advance discussions about federal support for housing in Queens.
Experts Notice Zohran Mamdani's Body Language During Meeting
HuffPost also examined the interaction through the lens of body language experts who noticed a contrast between Trump and Mamdani during the press conference. Body-language expert Susan Constantine focused on the mayor's frequent blinking while Trump spoke.
Constantine told HuffPost that the rapid eye-blinking could indicate Mamdani was trying to contain anxiety during what she described as a high-stakes press conference.
"Because of the high stakes of that press conference, that's what's creating this rapid eye-blinking," she said. "He's trying to contain it in his non-verbals." Constantine described the behavior as 'high cognitive load,' which she said can occur when someone feels overwhelmed and experiences physical tension or nervous responses.
She also described Trump as highly expressive and said he repeatedly looked toward Mamdani in what she called "confirmation glances" as he tried to connect with the mayor.
"And Mamdani is just kind of soldier-like. He's not going to move. He's not going to budge. He's just staying there, expressionless, except for his eye-blinking," Constantine noted.
Trump And Zohran Mamdani Still Disagree On Immigration
The friendly appearance did not erase the major policy differences between Trump and Mamdani.
Trump acknowledged that Mamdani raised the administration’s decision to revoke temporary protected status for immigrant groups in New York, particularly Haitians.
Mamdani has repeatedly criticized the increasing number of Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrests in New York City. The mayor has also taken a softer public approach toward Trump since their November 2025 Oval Office meeting.
During the 2025 mayoral campaign, Trump called Mamdani a "100% Communist lunatic," while Mamdani called Trump a "despot" who had "betrayed the nation."
Mamdani has since reduced his direct public criticism of Trump and has defended maintaining a working relationship with the president.
'It's a Meeting Worth Taking'
Mamdani said that relationship can produce practical results for New Yorkers. He said Trump followed up with him about Sunnyside Yard after their February meeting and later released two students from federal immigration detention whose names Mamdani had provided.
"If a meeting can be the difference between detention and dignity, it’s a meeting worth taking, all while being honest about the disagreements that we do have,” Mamdani said.
Grace Mausser, co-chair of the New York City chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America, told POLITICO that some members view Mamdani’s approach as a strategy to avoid provoking Trump.
"As things get worse or as things change, I imagine the mayor’s political calculus will also change," Mausser said.