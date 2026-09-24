EXCLUSIVE: Trump Ordered to 'Immediately' Restore CNN, MS NOW and POLITICO White House Press Passes — as Judge Questions 'National Security' Defense
Sept. 24 2026, Published 1:33 p.m. ET
President Trump's administration has been ordered to immediately restore White House press credentials to CNN, MS NOW and POLITICO after a federal judge dealt the president a major setback in his escalating battle with the media, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly granted the three news organizations a temporary restraining order early Thursday, September 24, requiring administration officials to "immediately return, reinstate, and restore” hard-pass credentials that were revoked after Trump banned the outlets from White House grounds.
Judge Questions Trump's 'National Security' Defense
According to court documents obtained by Radar, the order will remain in effect for 14 days unless the court orders otherwise.
Kelly found the outlets were likely to succeed on their claim that the administration stripped their reporters of White House access without constitutionally adequate due process. "This is a high bar, but Plaintiffs have met it," the judge wrote.
The Trump-appointed judge also questioned the administration's attempt to justify the extraordinary ban on national security grounds. Kelly said the government had offered little evidence supporting its asserted national security interest and noted that nothing in the record predating the lawsuit indicated the credentials were revoked because of security concerns.
Reporters Denied Entry
He further noted Trump's initial explanation focused instead on his complaints about the outlets' reporting. The president announced the ban on September 18 after accusing CNN, MS NOW and POLITICO of publishing "fiction and lies."
The lawsuit was filed after journalists from all three organizations attempted to enter the White House and discovered their credentials had been disabled.
CNN reporter Betsy Klein, MS NOW reporter Akayla Gardner, and POLITICO reporter Cheyenne Haslett were each denied entry on September 19 and had their hard passes taken, according to the complaint.
White House Calls Press Access a 'Privilege, Not a Right'
The outlets argued the move violated the First Amendment and deprived their journalists of due process.
CNN has covered presidents from inside the White House since the Jimmy Carter administration and participates in the five-network television pool. MS NOW, formerly MSNBC, has maintained White House coverage since 1996, while POLITICO has covered the complex since its launch in 2007.
During Wednesday's emergency hearing, Justice Department attorney Michael Velchik argued White House access was a "privilege, not a right" and maintained the president needed authority to act when national security was at stake.
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White House Access Restored After Ruling
Attorneys for the outlets countered that the security justification emerged only after litigation began. Kelly ultimately concluded the administration had not provided sufficient support for that defense at this stage of the case.
The temporary ruling does not resolve the broader lawsuit, but it prevents officials from enforcing the ban while the legal fight continues.
Hours after the ruling, however, reporters from the three organizations said they were still being denied entry to the White House, prompting the outlets to seek an urgent hearing over compliance with Kelly's order. As of 9:55 am Thursday, September 24, access to the White House has been approved.