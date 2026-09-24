EXCLUSIVE: Trump Ordered to 'Immediately' Restore CNN, MS NOW and POLITICO White House Press Passes — as Judge Questions 'National Security' Defense

According to court documents obtained by Radar, the order will remain in effect for 14 days unless the court orders otherwise.

Kelly found the outlets were likely to succeed on their claim that the administration stripped their reporters of White House access without constitutionally adequate due process. "This is a high bar, but Plaintiffs have met it," the judge wrote.

The Trump-appointed judge also questioned the administration's attempt to justify the extraordinary ban on national security grounds. Kelly said the government had offered little evidence supporting its asserted national security interest and noted that nothing in the record predating the lawsuit indicated the credentials were revoked because of security concerns.