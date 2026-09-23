Melania Trump Gives Credential to CNN After Husband Bans Media Outlet From White House — as Reporters Search for 'Workarounds'

The decision appeared to open up a separate path to cover the presidential family, even as the ban remains in force in Washington, D.C.

First Lady Melania Trump 's office approved press credentials for CNN to cover her event in New York on Tuesday, days after President Donald Trump barred the network from the White House.

The First Lady's office dishes out its own credentials.

CNN received approval on Sunday evening, one day after Secret Service officers began turning barred reporters away from White House checkpoints. However, it is the First Lady's staff, not the White House press office, that controls access to her events.

Politico also received credentials for the same event.

The office of the first lady cleared CNN senior White House reporter Betsy Klein to cover Tuesday's "Fostering the Future Together" announcement on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

Trump accused CNN, MS NOW and Politico of being 'Fake News.'

The ban applies to White House grounds and official pool access there.

Trump announced on Friday that CNN, MS NOW and Politico were barred from the White House, accusing the three of publishing "FAKE NEWS."

CNN media analyst Brian Stelter said on Monday that journalists would look for other credentials when the White House door is closed.

The First Lady's approval for her event and recent coverage of a trip to U.N. headquarters were the first examples of these workarounds.

CNN's Kaitlan Collins was in the press cluster as the Trumps arrived at U.N. headquarters. The press credentials came from the United Nations.

However, Trump told Collins that she should not be covering him.

Collins said CNN would keep reporting on the president while the network fights the White House ban in court.