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Home > Politics > Melania Trump

Melania Trump Gives Credential to CNN After Husband Bans Media Outlet From White House — as Reporters Search for 'Workarounds'

Picture of Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

The office of Melania Trump allowed CNN coverage of an event in New York.

Sept. 23 2026, Updated 11:58 a.m. ET

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First Lady Melania Trump's office approved press credentials for CNN to cover her event in New York on Tuesday, days after President Donald Trump barred the network from the White House.

The decision appeared to open up a separate path to cover the presidential family, even as the ban remains in force in Washington, D.C.

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CNN Granted Access to Cover First Lady

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Picture of Melania Trump and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

The First Lady's office dishes out its own credentials.

The office of the first lady cleared CNN senior White House reporter Betsy Klein to cover Tuesday's "Fostering the Future Together" announcement on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

Politico also received credentials for the same event.

CNN received approval on Sunday evening, one day after Secret Service officers began turning barred reporters away from White House checkpoints. However, it is the First Lady's staff, not the White House press office, that controls access to her events.

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Trump's Ban on CNN, MS NOW and Politico

Picture of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump accused CNN, MS NOW and Politico of being 'Fake News.'

Trump announced on Friday that CNN, MS NOW and Politico were barred from the White House, accusing the three of publishing "FAKE NEWS."

The ban applies to White House grounds and official pool access there.

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Workarounds and a Confrontation at the U.N.

Picture of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

CNN covered Donald Trump at the U.N. General Assembly.

CNN media analyst Brian Stelter said on Monday that journalists would look for other credentials when the White House door is closed.

The First Lady's approval for her event and recent coverage of a trip to U.N. headquarters were the first examples of these workarounds.

CNN's Kaitlan Collins was in the press cluster as the Trumps arrived at U.N. headquarters. The press credentials came from the United Nations.

However, Trump told Collins that she should not be covering him.

Collins said CNN would keep reporting on the president while the network fights the White House ban in court.

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Picture of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

CNN, MS NOW and Politico sued the administration over the ban.

CNN, MS NOW and Politico sued the administration on Monday, calling the restriction a First Amendment violation. They are seeking an order to restore access to the White House.

The named reporter-plaintiffs include Klein, MS NOW's Akayla Gardner and Politico's Cheyenne Haslett.

U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly, who in 2018 ordered the first Trump White House to restore CNN correspondent Jim Acosta's pass, set a hearing for 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

After the White House blocked CNN from its assigned turn in the five-network television pool, ABC, CBS, Fox News and NBC declined to replace the crew. Pool video of presidential events is suspended for now, and the White House has promoted its own feed instead.

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