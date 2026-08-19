Trump Called Wife Melania After Seeing His Infamous Mugshot to Crack Joke About Their Christmas Card, Fox Host Jesse Watters Claims

While speaking at a Turning Point USA event, Watters, who notably has met the president on multiple occasions, recalled a story told by the president.

He claimed that while speaking with Trump on a golf course not long after he turned himself in at the Fulton County Jail in George, the Fox News commentator informed the president his wife thought he looked "fierce."

Watters added, "And he goes, ‘Jesse, let me tell you what happened. I get in there, and the guy goes, 'Click.' I go, 'Can I see it?' He says, 'No.' I go, 'Can we do another?' He says, 'No.'"

Trump reportedly saw the photo on his jet, where his lawyers showed it to him. Trump allegedly added, "I call Melania. And I said, 'Baby, I know who's gonna do our Christmas card. It's the Fulton County Jail photographer.'"