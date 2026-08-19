Trump Called Wife Melania After Seeing His Infamous Mugshot to Crack Joke About Their Christmas Card, Fox Host Jesse Watters Claims
Aug. 19 2026, Published 1:00 p.m. ET
President Donald Trump was reportedly amused after his mugshot was released.
He was so tickled, Jesse Watters previously claimed, that he picked up the phone to call his wife, First Lady Melania Trump, with a joke, RadarOnline.com has learned. The mugshot has been popularized and used on merchandise by supporters.
Jesse Watters Dishes on Donald Trump's Mugshot Joke
While speaking at a Turning Point USA event, Watters, who notably has met the president on multiple occasions, recalled a story told by the president.
He claimed that while speaking with Trump on a golf course not long after he turned himself in at the Fulton County Jail in George, the Fox News commentator informed the president his wife thought he looked "fierce."
Watters added, "And he goes, ‘Jesse, let me tell you what happened. I get in there, and the guy goes, 'Click.' I go, 'Can I see it?' He says, 'No.' I go, 'Can we do another?' He says, 'No.'"
Trump reportedly saw the photo on his jet, where his lawyers showed it to him. Trump allegedly added, "I call Melania. And I said, 'Baby, I know who's gonna do our Christmas card. It's the Fulton County Jail photographer.'"
MAGA Celebrates Trump's Mugshot
The anecdote received resounding support from Trump supporters. One person on X wrote, "Trump's mugshot is epic! Best photo of a president ever!!"
Another added, "I love this endearing story, but can you imagine being such a self-important c-- that you refuse to take another pic of the PRESIDENT?"
A third laughed, "Trump's level of trolling remains undefeated to this day."
Georgia Case Subsequently Dropped
Trump's mugshot was taken on August 24, 2023, after he answered for his indictment on 13 state charges related to an alleged illegal scheme to overturn Georgia's 2020 presidential election results. He faced racketeering and multiple conspiracy and election-interference charges.
In the photo, Trump gave the camera a stern, direct face with no ounce of a grin.
While he was booked into the jail under inmate number P01135809, he spent about 20 minutes inside. He was released on a $200,000 bond after fingerprinting.
Trump Found Guilty in New York Trial
However, the Georgia charges were not the only legal woes Trump battled around the same time. He was found guilty of 34 felony counts of Falsifying Business Records in the First Degree by a New York State Supreme Court.
Trump was found guilty of forging invoices and other documents to his lawyer at the time. Those payments were reimbursement for hush money given to Stormy Daniels, an adult film actress. She was given $130,000 in exchange for her silence regarding an alleged past sexual encounter.
District Attorney Alvin Bragg said at the time, "Mr. Trump went to illegal lengths to lie repeatedly in order to protect himself and his campaign. In Manhattan, we follow the facts without fear or favor and have a solemn responsibility to ensure equal justice under the law regardless of the background, wealth, or power of the accused. The integrity of our judicial system depends on upholding that principle."
Despite the guilty verdict, Trump was not jailed. Instead, a judge granted him an unconditional discharge, largely due to his status as president-elect.