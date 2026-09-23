Harvey Weinstein Sentenced to 15 Years in Prison for Sexual Assault — Nearly a Decade After #MeToo Scandal Began

An acquittal accompanied the first-degree criminal sexual act conviction on another charge, which stemmed from an allegation by a different woman.

A third charge resulted in a mistrial, which was retried and ended in another mistrial.

District Attorney Nicole Blumberg asked Judge Curtis Farber for a 20-year sentence, arguing the length would be appropriate since he allegedly "hasn’t shown an ounce of remorse” and continued “to engage in public and unrelenting victim shaming."

Weinstein is still pending additional sentencing in California related to three convictions there.

He was the poster boy for the #MeToo movement, which became a viral movement in 2017 after a New York Times exposé.

Addressing the court, Weinstein continued to deny the allegations against him. However, he apologized to "anyone I may have hurt by my actions."

"I am not a perfect person, but I am a person who has made mistakes ... I am not a violent man," he said.