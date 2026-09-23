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Home > News > Harvey Weinstein

Harvey Weinstein Sentenced to 15 Years in Prison for Sexual Assault — Nearly a Decade After #MeToo Scandal Began

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Source: MEGA

Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 15 years in prison after becoming the poster boy for the #MeToo movement and facing a myriad of allegations.

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Sept. 23 2026, Published 11:55 a.m. ET

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Harvey Weinstein has been sentenced to 15 years in prison, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The disgraced Hollywood producer, 74, was found guilty of r--- in June 2025.

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Harvey Weinstein Sentenced After R--- Conviction

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A photo of Harvey Weinstein
Source: MEGA

Weinstein was convicted of r--- in New York

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An acquittal accompanied the first-degree criminal sexual act conviction on another charge, which stemmed from an allegation by a different woman.

A third charge resulted in a mistrial, which was retried and ended in another mistrial.

District Attorney Nicole Blumberg asked Judge Curtis Farber for a 20-year sentence, arguing the length would be appropriate since he allegedly "hasn’t shown an ounce of remorse” and continued “to engage in public and unrelenting victim shaming."

Weinstein is still pending additional sentencing in California related to three convictions there.

He was the poster boy for the #MeToo movement, which became a viral movement in 2017 after a New York Times exposé.

Addressing the court, Weinstein continued to deny the allegations against him. However, he apologized to "anyone I may have hurt by my actions."

"I am not a perfect person, but I am a person who has made mistakes ... I am not a violent man," he said.

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Harvey Weinstein Victim Describes Encounter in Detail

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Source: MEGA

Weinstein denied all allegations against him.

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The guilty verdict was based on allegations made by Miriam Haley, a former TV production assistant. She alleged she was sexually assaulted by the Hollywood heavyweight in his Manhattan apartment in 2006.

"He put his mouth on my v-----, before and after he pulled out the tampon, he put his mouth on my v----- forcefully," Haley testified during the trial. "I was mortified, I was embarrassed, in disbelief."

Haley claimed Weinstein "just continued pushing, continued insisting, pushed me onto bed holding me down," despite telling him "no."

She later encountered Weinstein the next month after he helped get her a TV production assistant job. She claimed he lured her to his room, then "pulled me towards the bed."

"I was just like, 'Oh no, no again,' and he basically proceeded to undress me," she claimed. "I felt so stupid. I kind of just went numb, and he proceeded to have intercourse with me, and I just lay there like a dead fish."

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Miriam Haley Pens Victim Impact Statement

A photo of Harvey Weinstein
Source: MEGA

Victim Miriam Haley described the impact of such a lengthy, drawn out legal process.

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For sentencing, Haley penned a victim impact statement. She described the emotional experience of testifying in two trials after the original conviction was overturned.

Acknowledging the length of the legal procedures, Haley said she "certainly didn’t think I’d be standing here again six years after the (first) conviction." After all, Weinstein was found guilty of the charge back in 2020, but a court ruled the trial judge improperly allowed testimony that was not immediately pertinent to the formal charges being considered.

She called the court process "draining and unpleasant."

“It has often felt like I was the one on trial,” Haley said. “This process has been the worst decision of my life, for me personally. I considered pulling out so many times.”

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Harvey Weinstein Faces Health Problems Behind Bars

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A photo of Harvey Weinstein
Source: MEGA

Weinstein was diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia.

Throughout Weinstein's repetitive trials, he was held on Rikers Island in New York, long considered the most brutal in the city.

However, he faced serious health complications, forcing him to head to Bellevue Hospital, where he was permitted to stay during the trial.

In September 2024, he underwent heart surgery, and in October 2024, he was diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia.

Weinstein is aware that the severity of his medical diagnosis could mean he's left in a jail cell until he dies.

Reflecting on the possibility, he previously told the Hollywood Reporter, "It scares the s--t out of me. Cold and heartless. It’s incredible to have the life that I had and the things that I did for society and not have the leniency to deal with me in a kinder way. Whatever they think I did bad in my life, I didn’t get the death penalty. I’m going to be 74 in March. I don’t want to die in here."

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