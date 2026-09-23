Presley Gerber's Doctor Allegedly 'Prescribed Him Ketamine' Before His Tragic Suspected 'Overdose' Death — Despite His Struggles With Addiction

It's unclear if ketamine was in Presley's system when he died, but the son of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber had been open about his problems with the substance before he passed away, according to TMZ.

Ketamine is not FDA-approved as a treatment for drug addiction, even though it has been used for that purpose.

It is a versatile medical drug primarily used as a dissociative anesthetic because of its rapid sedation and pain relief.

Presley's issues with ketamine are eerily similar to Matthew Perry's relationship with the substance.

The Friends star dealt with drug addiction for years and was prescribed ketamine to help with his depression and anxiety before he passed away in 2023.