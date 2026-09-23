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Home > News > Presley Gerber

Presley Gerber's Doctor Allegedly 'Prescribed Him Ketamine' Before His Tragic Suspected 'Overdose' Death — Despite His Struggles With Addiction

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Source: MEGA

Presley Gerber was reportedly given ketamine by a doctor despite having known issues with the substance.

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Sept. 23 2026, Published 11:02 a.m. ET

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Presley Gerber was reportedly prescribed ketamine by his doctor, despite the model's known issues with the drug.

RadarOnline.com can reveal friends of the tragic nepo baby, who died on Sunday aged 27, are angry with the doctor for giving him the drug and believe they should be prosecuted.

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Open About Problems With Ketamine

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picture of Presley Gerber
Source: MEGA

Presley's pals want his doctor prosecuted.

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It's unclear if ketamine was in Presley's system when he died, but the son of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber had been open about his problems with the substance before he passed away, according to TMZ.

Ketamine is not FDA-approved as a treatment for drug addiction, even though it has been used for that purpose.

It is a versatile medical drug primarily used as a dissociative anesthetic because of its rapid sedation and pain relief.

Presley's issues with ketamine are eerily similar to Matthew Perry's relationship with the substance.

The Friends star dealt with drug addiction for years and was prescribed ketamine to help with his depression and anxiety before he passed away in 2023.

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Parallels With Matthew Perry Tragedy

picture of matthew perry
Source: MEGA

Matthew Perry was prescribed with ketamine to treat depression.

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However, the actor went out of his way to get the drug from other sources, specifically the Jasveen Sangha, also known as the Ketamine Queen.

She was sentenced to 15 years in prison for her role in Perry's death.

Gerber's official cause of death is yet to be released, though it is believed he died from a suspected overdose.

Investigators have also not disclosed what drugs may have been in his system when he died, and police are already questioning other rehab patients to determine the source of the alleged drugs.

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Passed Away In Rehab Center

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Presley died of a suspected overdose.

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picture of George Clooney and Presley Gerber

George Clooney's Heartbreaking Advice to Presley Gerber Before Troubled Nepo Baby's Sudden Death Revealed — They Would Spend 'Hours' Talking

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RadarOnline.com previously reported Presley went into cardiac arrest following a reported overdose, according to emergency radio transmissions from first responders who raced to save his life.

He was later pronounced dead at the rehab facility in a residential neighborhood of Santa Monica, California, on Sunday, September 20.

Santa Monica PD's dispatch received a call at 9:35 am for a cardiac arrest, while another transmission told first responders they were responding to an "overdose," but Presley was dead by the time they arrived.

The department released a statement on Monday, September 21, that they "are investigating the death as a suspected overdose."

The statement continued: "At this time, there is no indication of foul play. The official cause and manner of death will be determined by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner. The investigation remains ongoing."

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picture of rande gerber, cindy crawford and presley gerber
Source: MEGA

The death of the model, here with parents Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford, is currently being investigated.

Authorities stressed they remain in "the early stages of investigating" Presley’s death and warned, "limited information is currently available."

An autopsy was performed Monday, but answers surrounding the former model's death remain on hold, as "the cause and manner of death have been deferred, which means additional testing and/or studies were requested in order to make a determination," which could take "months."

"Due to the ongoing death investigation, the department cannot disclose what testing and/or studies were requested. Deferred cases can take a few months before a cause of death is determined," the Los Angeles County ME's office's statement added.

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