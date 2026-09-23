Hayden Panettiere 'Turned Deep Purple' as She Died From Drug Overdose — With Pressed Pills, White Powder and Straw Discovered Near Her Body

As Radar reported, the Greenville County Coroner's Office released the results of its toxicology testing, concluding the 36-year-old died from a lethal combination of five different drugs.

In the statement, the medical examiner said the actress had a combination of fentanyl, the anti-anxiety medication alprazolam, a muscle relaxer, and drugs used to treat major depression, bipolar disorder, and schizophrenia in her system.

The coroner's report also reveals that investigators found blue pressed pills that tested positive for fentanyl, along with a straw on a table and white powder in a sunglasses case inside her suitcase.

The report stated that she had been in rehab just weeks before her death.