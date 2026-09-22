Hayden Panettiere's Cause of Death Revealed as Toxic Effects of Fentanyl, Quetiapine and Other Drugs — Weeks After Actress Was Found Unresponsive

The star reportedly met her dealer in L.A. before flying to South Carolina, where she died of a suspected overdose just before her 37th birthday. She and the dealer apparently exchanged text messages to orchestrate the exchange.

"There are a slew of messages about drugs," a source involved in the investigation told TMZ about Panettiere's alleged incriminating electronic exchanges with her dealer, in which they were "very specific about purchasing black-market pills."

Sources told the outlet that she appeared to have taken one pill the day she died, but it was fatal as it was laced with fentanyl, which is 50 times stronger than heroin.

Panettiere’s ex-boyfriend Brian Hickerson — who was with her in the South Carolina apartment where she died — has already met with DEA officials as part of the probe into her shocking death.

He previously told officials Panettiere had a "bag of medication" with her when she died.