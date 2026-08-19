Hayden Panettiere's Neighbor Claims Actress Was 'Terrified' of 'Predator' Boyfriend Brian Hickerson Before Tragic Death

In an interview with Inside Edition, Mia Terrazzas, a neighbor of Panettiere, pulled back the veil on the TV star's relationship with her troubled boyfriend.

According to Terrazzas, Panettiere was "always a bright light when she was by herself. When she was with Brian, she was so subdued and almost seemed like a different person." The neighbor claimed she called 911 at least a half dozen times to report disturbances in Panettiere's West Hollywood apartment.

"This predator was in our community," she explained. "He never stopped living at her place. There were times he ripped apart her bathroom, where he just took a sledgehammer at 5 in the morning."

Terrazzas also revealed a flier that was posted by the Homeowners Association (HOA) on the property featuring an image of Hickerson, warning residents to call 911 immediately if he was seen. However, the warning was taken down.