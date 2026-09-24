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Home > News > Donald Trump

Judge Blocks Donald Trump's White House Media Ban and Orders Access for CNN, MS Now and Politico to be Restored

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Source: MEGA

Donald Trump has been ordered to overturn a White House media ban by a judge.

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Sept. 24 2026, Published 7:43 a.m. ET

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Donald Trump has been ordered to overturn his White House media ban in an early morning ruling.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the president, 80, was told access must be restored immediately for the three banned networks CNN, MS NOW and Politico over a 14-day period, to allow more time to examine the case.

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National Security Issue

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Source: MEGA

The president claimed the banned networks were putting the country at risk.

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Journalists from the networks were banned from reporting from the White House grounds last week.

Trump said ⁠they "shouldn't ​be able to constantly ​write or report FICTION ⁠and LIES" and claimed it was a national security issue.

The three outlets filed a lawsuit and argued the ban was a "blatant violation" of their First Amendment right to press freedom.

The publications said: "Without notice or process, the White House revoked our journalists' credentials because it objected to our reporting."

Rival networks, in a show of solidarity, said they would not provide TV pictures of the president's trip to the UN in New York.

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Restraining Order Reversing The Ban Issued

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Source: MEGA

The overturned ban must stay in place for 14 days.

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But District judge Timothy Kelly has now issued a restraining order reversing the ban, having questioned whether the administration had met its legal responsibilities and allowed the media outlets due process before banning them.

The judge didn't give a definitive ruling but said he would be guided by comparable First Amendment cases.

Two previous cases, including one that went to the Supreme Court, made it clear journalists had the right to have their case heard before their press pass was revoked.

Justice Department attorney Michael Velchik argued those rulings were wrong.

"Access to the White House is a privilege, not a right," he told the court.

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'We Have World Leaders Coming To Washington'

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Source: MEGA

The lawyer representing banned networks hit out at Trump's ban.

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But lawyer for the media companies, Theodore Boutrous Jr, said the ban had already caused irreparable harm as they hadn't been able to properly cover major events.

"We're at war. We have world leaders coming to Washington," he said.

Trump had sought to defend the ban, posting on Monday: "The White House is not instituting an assault on the Free Press, something which I cherish. It is instituting an assault on the FAKE NEWS."

He called them "corrupt" and a "threat to our National Security."

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Future of reporting at the White House at risk if ban is not overturned, says Jacqui Heinrich.

Reporters from the three outlets — Betsy Klein of CNN, Akayla Gardner of MS NOW, and Politico's Cheyenne Haslett — said on Saturday they had been blocked from the White House and had their passes deactivated or taken away.

Media and press organisations have been unanimous in criticising the president's ban.

President of the White House Correspondents' Association, Jacqui Heinrich, said it meant Trump could in future exclude other outlets if he objected to their reporting.

She said: "The American people, through a free and independent press, must be able to scrutinise those elected to power, regardless of whether government officials view it favourably."

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