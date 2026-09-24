Judge Blocks Donald Trump's White House Media Ban and Orders Access for CNN, MS Now and Politico to be Restored

Journalists from the networks were banned from reporting from the White House grounds last week.

Trump said ⁠they "shouldn't ​be able to constantly ​write or report FICTION ⁠and LIES" and claimed it was a national security issue.

The three outlets filed a lawsuit and argued the ban was a "blatant violation" of their First Amendment right to press freedom.

The publications said: "Without notice or process, the White House revoked our journalists' credentials because it objected to our reporting."

Rival networks, in a show of solidarity, said they would not provide TV pictures of the president's trip to the UN in New York.