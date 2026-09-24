EXCLUSIVE: Donna Mills, 85, Promises to Share Spicy Photos as She Continues Adult Site Gig

"My fans are going to see the real me: the good hair days, the bad hair days and everything in between."

But Mills said she'll also share saucy poses from her '80s heyday on the popular nighttime soap.

"Back in the day I did a lot of – never nude – photos but shall we say 's---' photos, so I've got a lot of those that have never been seen, so we'll be having a lot of those on the platform," she said.

She's quick to add: "I don't want to do anything that's salacious. That isn't my personality."

Despite that, Mills teased: "But if it's cute and s---, we'll see!"

She rocketed to stardom on the CBS soap, a Dallas spin-off that aired from 1979 to 1993, playing Dallas baddie J.R. Ewing's scheming sister-in-law Abby.