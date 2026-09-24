EXCLUSIVE: Donna Mills, 85, Promises to Share Spicy Photos as She Continues Adult Site Gig
Sept. 24 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET
At 85, Knots Landing icon Donna Mills promises to unveil never-before-seen spicy photos – as the oldest star on the adult site RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The still-glamorous blonde said she decided to take the plunge on the subscription platform to "talk directly to the people who've stuck with me since Knots Landing," she said.
Mills Teases Her Saucy Throwbacks
"My fans are going to see the real me: the good hair days, the bad hair days and everything in between."
But Mills said she'll also share saucy poses from her '80s heyday on the popular nighttime soap.
"Back in the day I did a lot of – never nude – photos but shall we say 's---' photos, so I've got a lot of those that have never been seen, so we'll be having a lot of those on the platform," she said.
She's quick to add: "I don't want to do anything that's salacious. That isn't my personality."
Despite that, Mills teased: "But if it's cute and s---, we'll see!"
She rocketed to stardom on the CBS soap, a Dallas spin-off that aired from 1979 to 1993, playing Dallas baddie J.R. Ewing's scheming sister-in-law Abby.
Mills Embraces Her New Venture
While most content creators on the adult site are decades younger, Mills insists she has no qualms about being the site's oldest celebrity creator.
"Honey, I've been in this business over 50 years," said Mills – who played Clint Eastwood's girlfriend in the 1971 thriller Play Misty for Me and whose first credited TV role was in 1966 on the daytime soap The Secret Storm.
"I've seen every trend come and go. When something new comes along that lets me talk directly to the people who've stuck with me since Knots Landing, why wouldn't I jump in?
"It's just one more way to spend quality time with the people who've made my career possible, while always staying true to myself."
Mills' Inner Circle Backs Her Venture
Mills' longtime partner, actor Larry Gilman, has "no problem" with her adult site gig, said an insider.
"Donna loves modeling and she's a very sensual woman. The fact that she can make money from it at her age is thrilling," added the source.
"Everyone in her inner circle is urging her to break some boundaries and prove women of all ages can be seen as sexual beings."